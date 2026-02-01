CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Original Post-Credits Scene Introduced Another MCU Hulk

Captain America: Brave New World underwent some huge changes during reshoots. The Serpent Society was scrapped—even so, a Diamondback toy could still be found in McDonald's Happy Meals—as was The Leader's comic-accurate look and plans for Red Hulk to go on the run.

It seems the original version of the movie was more of a pulpy comic book adventure. For whatever reason, the decision was made to give Sam Wilson his own Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the movie ultimately bombed.

Word from Captain America: Brave New World's test screenings was that Amadeus Cho was supposed to make his MCU debut in the movie. Played by Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Logan Kim, Sam was going to visit the young scientist at Stark Industries to learn more about the Gamma-irradiated pills The Leader had been poisoning Ross with.

In the final cut, an Air Force buddy of Sam's does some digging and has an unseen friend figure out what's in them. The Leader eventually kills that character before he can warn Cap. As for Amadeus, he's not hinted at or mentioned, meaning his MCU debut will have to wait.

Now, we have some new details on Captain America: Brave New World's scrapped post-credits scene from insider Daniel Richtman.

He writes, "Per test screenings, Logan Kim (Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire) was cast in Captain America: Brave New World as Amadeus Cho and had a scene with Sam. The post-credits scene originally featured Sam and the Leader discussing how the Leader turned Cho into a Hulk. I wonder if Kim is still going to play the role now."

So, Amadeus was going to become a Hulk. This came after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced Jennifer Walters, Skaar, and brought back The Abomination. Throw in Captain America: Brave New World's Leader, Red Hulk, and Totally Awesome Hulk (Amadeus) and the stage was definitely being set for a Hulk project of some sort.

"I'd love to have a solo Hulk movie," Mark Ruffalo said last year. "I don’t know if you know the story of that, but it’s not really owned by Marvel; it’s a Universal property. I don’t know if it’ll ever really come to be, honestly."

"We keep talking about it, what it would be," the actor added. "There’s been so many Hulk movies already, it’s like, does anyone really want another one?"

Ruffalo will return as the Jade Giant in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer. It's still unclear what the plan is for the Hulk beyond that, though we've heard he won't be in Avengers: Doomsday and is being saved for Avengers: Secret Wars.