CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Run-Time May Have Been Revealed

A rumored run-time for Captain America: Brave New World is doing the rounds online.

Though this probably won't be confirmed until early next year, @Cryptic4KQual - who is generally spot on when it comes to movie run-times - has heard that Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty will clock in at about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

If accurate, this would be pretty standard for a Marvel Studios movie, which usually pass the 2-hour mark.

Some new test-screenings for Brave New World reportedly took place earlier this month, and the reactions from those in attendance were not exactly positive.

Apparently, two screenings were held, with attendees split into groups with either a green or red bracelet. An initial report from World of Reel claimed that two cuts of the film were shown, but we're not sure if this is accurate (the studio was more likely looking from input from various different demographics).

Responses were said to be largely mixed-negative, with the movie described as “inessential” and “flat.” Scooper MTTSH has also heard from some people who attended the screening.

Just heard back from like 3 people who went to see Captain America Brave New World test screening and WOOF. Movie sounds awful



Marvel held multiple test screenings of different cuts for film in the past month



Main criticism is the use of The Leader character in both, he's either too much or too little



One cut seemed to have Amadeus Cho setup in it for future projects…

A recent plot leak - which is believed to be legit - didn't exactly inspire confidence, so this sort of response wouldn't really come as a surprise. That said, it's best to treat these reports as rumors for the time being.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.