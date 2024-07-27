Giancarlo Esposito's Real CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Role Revealed As THUNDERBOLTS* Footage Wows Fans

Giancarlo Esposito's Real CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Role Revealed As THUNDERBOLTS* Footage Wows Fans

The reports claiming Giancarlo Esposito is playing G.W. Bridge in Captain America: Brave New World have been proven incorrect, but we have intel on his real role, Adamantium, and Thunderbolts* right here!

By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2024

Marvel Studios kicked off its Hall H panel with Captain America: Brave New World. The first teaser trailer was only released a couple of weeks ago, so we're sure you won't be shocked to learn that nothing new has been released online. 

However, there are a lot of scoopers with egg on their face this evening after it was confirmed Giancarlo Esposito is playing the "King of the Serpent Society," Sidewinder. So much for G.W. Bridge, eh?

A clip also debuted featuring President Ross transforming into the Red Hulk in front of the White House. Before that, the Commander in Chief talked about the discovery of Tiamut in the Indian Ocean. As expected, several countries rushed to see what they could mine from the cosmic being and Ross then presents the people he's talking to with Adamantium!

Yes, the indestructible metal which coats Wolverine's skeleton is in the MCU and it originates from the remains of that Celestial.

While David Harbour suited up as Red Guardian to promote Thunderbolts*, a trailer for the movie has not been released online. The sneak peek which premiered in Hall H has been compared to Captain America: The Winter Soldier; it also boasted the tagline, "Careful Who You Assemble."

In terms of what it included, it was primarily action shots. However, as Total Film describes it, "Yelena visits Red Guardian's apartment and tells him that her only reason to live is to kill others. They then encounter the other Thunderbolts (Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Ghost, and Taskmaster), only to discover that they've all been assigned to the same dangerous mission – and they want to know why."

It's also been confirmed that Lewis Pullman is playing "Bob," all but confirming he's the MCU's Sentry!

Finally, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that actors from both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. As for Thunderbolts*, that follows on May 2, 2025.

TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 11:13 PM
"yes, the indestructible metal which coats Wolverine's skeleton is in the MCU and it originates from the remains of that Celestial."

User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 11:14 PM
@TheRogue - I know I may be overeacting here and I apoligize. But this idea feels like some reddit stupid way of connecting things. Secondly it feels they are responding to the "Celestia in ocean" meme. But eh I guess they had to do somehow.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/27/2024, 11:18 PM
@TheRogue - I think it’s a great way of connecting things.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 11:19 PM
@thewanderer - Good for you.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/28/2024, 12:10 AM
@TheRogue - a few odd creative decisions in this phase for sure. Willing to see where it all leads though
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/27/2024, 11:14 PM
I knew it!!!
Alexa! who the hell is Sidewinder?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/27/2024, 11:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg - is the Gus Fringe of universe 616 duuh
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 7/27/2024, 11:15 PM
Sidewinder Aye? Just as we all didn't suspect 🤔
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2024, 11:19 PM
it about time we got sidewinder in the mcu, he was my favourite avenger the way he side....winds??
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 11:20 PM
@harryba11zack - Err im not getting these memes. He's a cap villain. What were you expecting, kang 2.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:22 PM
"Wows fans" lolz

Good luck to the mcu next year
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/27/2024, 11:25 PM
@vectorsigma - I think tht MCU will be just fine
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:28 PM
@ThorArms - it is on a high right now with d&w, but the lineup next year is underwhelming. I really dont have confidence on the guy who directed cloverfield paradox

Im a bit hopeful about f4 though
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 11:30 PM
@vectorsigma - I dont really understand filmaking if guy who made clovrfield pardox goes to make a make big budget film. I dont even get how he got cloverfield parodox tbh
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:37 PM
@TheRogue - that's how lousy marvel's hiring is recently and it really shows a big drop on the creative side. They hire cheap yes men like onah who doesnt even hace a decent filmography.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/27/2024, 11:41 PM
@vectorsigma - but the guys who made You, Me, & Dupree were good by you?!?! Wouldn't you feel kinda silly slighting them on that one film considering how well they delivered?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 11:43 PM
@Itwasme - Youre not wrong. Must have had a hell of pitch though.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:58 PM
@Itwasme - i never had confidence with the Russos.

I always believe that they just had a good run with Marvel because of the high hype with the genre. Their filmography after endgame is the proof.

With the mcu at a different landscape (cbm hype is different) right now, it is interesting for me to see them handle sw
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/28/2024, 12:26 AM
@vectorsigma - the mcu only has Gunns cheap cw looking superman movie to contend with so they'll be fine
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 12:34 AM
@DeadClunge - yeah right. Gunn ie a great creative and i have high confidence on him. He is building his universe little by little in a great way and you guys only have the costume to complain about.

Marvel is throwing away one desperate move after another that it is just a matter of time that a lot of people will get tired of their antics.

These sdcc announcements will just change course again once they see the performance of mediocre cap 4 and thunderbolts next year. They were supposed to have kang dynasty next year for example. But they changed course. Not impossible to happen again.

And just watch DC overthrowing Marvel

#InGunnWeTrust
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/28/2024, 12:43 AM
@vectorsigma - yeah no bro. Gunns movie looks cheap and will probably be filled with his slapstick humour. He seems to be making gotg over and over again and now superman is looking to go the same way (big team up movie except this time theyre good).

You can glaze gunn all you want and but I don't trust him at all 😅

I'll wait and see if these mcu films are any good.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 12:49 AM
@DeadClunge - fair enough.

I just cant see other criticisms on gunn aside from those, lol. Like people are just copy pasting comments on the baggy suit and humor that they cant critic any of the writing. Hell, rocket's backstory is so compelling no other mcu character aside from tony, cap and thanos can compare.

But yeah, just hate on the guy that saved marvel from comolete shame last year.

#InGunnWeTrust
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/28/2024, 1:23 AM
@TheRogue - the pitch is 90% of getting the job. Most people don't seem to understand how the industry works.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/28/2024, 1:44 AM
@vectorsigma - it's seems you struggle accept a difference in opinions 😅

I didn't think much of GOTG3, the first one was his best marvel movie. I couldn't get through peacemaker as I find his writing quite childish but I guess I'm the hater because I don't praise him 😅

#StopRidingGunnsNuts
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 2:50 AM
@DeadClunge - tell that to yourself lol. You criticize gunn and i give you counter arguments on why he isnt the filmaker you try to paint and all you say are cheap and bad costumes and slapstick humor.

What are you telling me next, that the marvels is better than gotg3?

At least give us a good reason why you dont enjoy gunns work other than those copy paste reasons which your regular youtuber might have introduced to you
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/27/2024, 11:26 PM
That first trailer when bob powers into the sentry gon be lit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 11:32 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yep

Also he’s just eternally Bob lol

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/27/2024, 11:56 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the way it is and the way it’s always going to be lol
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2024, 11:30 PM
Serpent Society

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/27/2024, 11:31 PM
@AllsGood -
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/27/2024, 11:31 PM
I dont get why the Thunderbolts will be featured into the Avengers movies, with soo many cool new characters why use this lame Thunderbolts roster
grif
grif - 7/27/2024, 11:34 PM
what a joke


harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2024, 11:37 PM
the clues were always there, chr1st he even holds a gun like a snake
User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/27/2024, 11:53 PM
@harryba11zack - “hold a gun like a snake”??? That’s how everyone hold a gun….
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 11:54 PM
@JobinJ - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/28/2024, 12:07 AM
@JobinJ - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/28/2024, 12:12 AM
@harryba11zack - hahahahahhah
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/28/2024, 1:14 AM
@harryba11zack - and the gun is even on his side
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/27/2024, 11:38 PM
David Harbour is charming as ever
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 11:45 PM
Cool , I like what I’m hearing in regards to these 2….

Giancarlo being Sidewinder is not what I expected so it seems like the scoopers were wrong there but right about Adamantium in the MCU coming from Tiamut.

I wonder what version of the character he’s playing since there’s like 3-4 iterations?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
