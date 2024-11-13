RUMOR: Julius Onah Replaced As Director On CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Captain America: Brave New World has had a tumultuous journey to the screen, and whether every rumor about issues plaguing the production prove to be accurate or not, it seems clear that Marvel Studios is struggling to deliver the best possible version of the movie.

Amid reports of a ballooning budget, disappointing test-screenings and a lot of reshoots, the movie began another round of additional photography on Monday, and we're now hearing that another director has stepped behind the camera.

According to World of Reel, original director Julius Onah is no longer at the helm.

“He’s in over his head. Onah will keep his directing credit on Brave New World, and he’s being a good sport about it, but he’s certainly not calling the shots on the movie."

Assuming this is accurate, it's not clear exactly when Onah was replaced, but it is worth noting that the filmmaker was not present at D23 or D23 Brazil when the movie was being showcased. WOR believes he is still planning to promote the film next year, however.

Brave New World is set for release exactly three months from now, so it was assumed that these latest reshoots weren't going to be particularly extensive. But if Marvel has brought in a new director to oversee production from here on in, it's difficult to imagine Anthony Mackie and co. were brought back to set for a few minor pick-ups.

This is very much just a rumor for now, so we'll be sure to keep you updated.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.