RUMOR: Julius Onah Replaced As Director On CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

RUMOR: Julius Onah Replaced As Director On CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

As Captain America: Brave New World enters its latest round of reshoots, we're hearing that Marvel Studios has decided to replace original director Julius Onah on the project...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 13, 2024 09:11 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World has had a tumultuous journey to the screen, and whether every rumor about issues plaguing the production prove to be accurate or not, it seems clear that Marvel Studios is struggling to deliver the best possible version of the movie.

Amid reports of a ballooning budget, disappointing test-screenings and a lot of reshoots, the movie began another round of additional photography on Monday, and we're now hearing that another director has stepped behind the camera.

According to World of Reel, original director Julius Onah is no longer at the helm.

“He’s in over his head. Onah will keep his directing credit on Brave New World, and he’s being a good sport about it, but he’s certainly not calling the shots on the movie."

Assuming this is accurate, it's not clear exactly when Onah was replaced, but it is worth noting that the filmmaker was not present at D23 or D23 Brazil when the movie was being showcased. WOR believes he is still planning to promote the film next year, however.

Brave New World is set for release exactly three months from now, so it was assumed that these latest reshoots weren't going to be particularly extensive. But if Marvel has brought in a new director to oversee production from here on in, it's difficult to imagine Anthony Mackie and co. were brought back to set for a few minor pick-ups.

This is very much just a rumor for now, so we'll be sure to keep you updated.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Image Released As Anthony Mackie Returns To Set For More Reshoots
Related:

New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Image Released As Anthony Mackie Returns To Set For More Reshoots
Red Hulk Rages And A New Team Assembles In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills
Recommended For You:

Red Hulk Rages And A New Team Assembles In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Spoken
Spoken - 11/13/2024, 9:46 AM
.............CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW DIRECTOR
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/13/2024, 9:48 AM
Replacing a director after the movies been completed is always a good sign. Hope they continue to hire unknown and indie directors
Biggittyb76
Biggittyb76 - 11/13/2024, 9:49 AM
Hey, I’ve got a good name for it. Box Office Poison! -Norm Macdonald-
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/13/2024, 10:01 AM
@Biggittyb76 - I'm on "Bored" with your comment
Songoty
Songoty - 11/13/2024, 9:53 AM
That's what they get for hiring these nobodies for cheap. Who would guess?
WaffeX
WaffeX - 11/13/2024, 9:55 AM
Justice League vibes

I will watch it because of the Red Hulk and the Leader
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/13/2024, 10:12 AM
@WaffeX - as long as the cast don't refuse to work out of zealous loyalty to the previous director they should be fine. It's not like Julius Onah is Zack Snyder. I've never even heard of him to be frank.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/13/2024, 10:14 AM
My bad, I just googled him and I've actually seen most of his films. Cloverfield Paradox was flawed. Luce was good though.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/13/2024, 9:56 AM
Wait what? I thought the film was done already.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/13/2024, 9:56 AM
So they're still picking these hired hands, because they won't push back when it comes to creative decisions, because they never budge for any director or writer. When will they realize that THEY'RE THE PROBLEM lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/13/2024, 10:01 AM
Dumb ass Disney, and there's Rumor that the EA ceo will replace Iger HAHAHAHA
gambgel
gambgel - 11/13/2024, 9:57 AM
man, Marvel/Disney and its directors relationship is a mess.... :/
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/13/2024, 10:03 AM
Marvel should rethink their director policy, they a big enough now that they shouldn't be relying on people with almost no experience. The time to run unecessary risks is long gone.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 10:06 AM
This is what happens when you put DEI first before talent. Always Preaching that they put people of color but seriously unqualified for the job.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/13/2024, 10:13 AM
@Gabimaru - honestly no one seems to preach as much as the people complaining about feeling everything is DEI
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2024, 10:37 AM
@Gabimaru - If DEI is to blame for this instance, how do you explain the vast, vast majority of terrible movies which are made primarily by white male directors?
Vigor
Vigor - 11/13/2024, 10:54 AM
@Clintthahamster - he won't have an answer for that
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 11:03 AM
@Clintthahamster - sure you can say previous phase are mediocre. but there wasn't as excessive as this. oh no yeah i forgot the marvels. putting in charge a incompetent inexperience directors and writers obviously will balloon your budget.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 11:04 AM
@Vigor - want some popcorn?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 11:06 AM
@Slotherin - of course they do, kevin feige does these in interviews. and i always roll my eyes whenever see this preachy nonsense
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/13/2024, 10:07 AM
Neat

OT: I hope this is as amazing as it looks!
?si=j2Gr2mW0lTK2Q-Rn
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/13/2024, 10:08 AM
Marvel directors must come to the set nervous everyday like "Oh shit, I wonder if today is gonna be the day they let me go"
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/13/2024, 10:17 AM
User Comment Image

this movie is a joke and doesnt look good. the trailers are trying to make it TWS lite but its closer to The Marvels/FaTWS in quality. Seriously Marvel:

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2024, 10:37 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - " its closer to The Marvels/FaTWS in quality. "

Oh, cool, you've seen it! Did Seth Rollins make the cut?
NoAssemblyReqd
NoAssemblyReqd - 11/13/2024, 10:22 AM
Wow, replacing the director after two trailers for the movie have already been released is crazy.

There hasn’t been a positive word about this movie yet; I hope this rumored director change is a ROGUE ONE situation and not JUSTICE LEAGUE.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/13/2024, 10:24 AM
That sucks! I thought the trailers were interesting. I was looking forward to the film but now I am a bit nervouds about it.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 11/13/2024, 10:26 AM
It's common for other directors to step in whilst the main director is on another project.
Most recent was Tim Miller on Borderlands.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2024, 10:39 AM
@S8R8M - You're 100% correct, though that might not be the best example to reassure folks . . . 😬
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 11/13/2024, 10:37 AM
Marvel
Comedic
Universe
is hanging on the very thin thread of Nostalgia. It worked for Deadpool & Wolverine for a combination of various reasons, lets see how long they can continue milking this cow...

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/13/2024, 10:44 AM
User Comment Image
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/13/2024, 10:51 AM
Brave New Reshoots
Brave New Director
Brave New Box Office Bomb
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 11/13/2024, 10:52 AM
Wait what? Assuming this isn't a rumor, have directors been replaced THIS close to a release date?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/13/2024, 11:04 AM
@RitoRevolto - Rogue One
Spoken
Spoken - 11/13/2024, 10:59 AM
@JayLemle - Didn't you say this wasn't a Fantas4ic situation like with Josh Trank yesterday?

AND I QUOTE

JayLemle - 11/12/2024, 12:20 PM
"then, that's a GOOD thing. We can either get a movie that was good for the first half, and then you can tell when the director had to exit and the movie went to shit (2015's Fantastic Four, where the director even trashed his own movie on Twitter). Or, we can have a product delivered to us that a studio believes in."
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/13/2024, 11:00 AM
Why would they hire a nobody for one of their biggest franchises ? I'd get giving him something on the smaller size to test him out, maybe prepare him for something bigger if it worked out, but Captain America ?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/13/2024, 11:00 AM
MARVEL IS WINNING!

lol
NickScryer
NickScryer - 11/13/2024, 11:00 AM
Jesus, how bad is this movie?
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 11/13/2024, 11:03 AM
My guess is it’s another DOA though I would never root against it. I hope to watch a fun movie with superheros and will never understand why most of you folks love to hate on this stuff.

That said, this is part of the stuff that was in progress before Marvel started to right the ship with FF, Daredevil, mutants. When this hits theaters it will likely barely resemble what they originally envisioned it as. Throw it on the pile with Thunderbolts and bring on FF AND X!
Spoken
Spoken - 11/13/2024, 11:07 AM
@CaptainTriip - and will never understand why most of you folks love to hate on this stuff.

Because I don't wanna spend the $16+ ticket amount if the movie is just going to waste my time if it is bad. And studios should know that the more stupid decisions they make, the less incline people are to watch.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/13/2024, 11:05 AM
It’s either gonna be a Rogue One or a Fant4stic. Lets hope for the former 🤞
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder