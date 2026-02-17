ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17 Leak Reveals Absolute Poison Ivy's Horrifying True Form In Its Entirety

Absolute Batman #17 goes on sale tomorrow, and thanks to Bleeding Cool, we have a first look at Absolute Poison Ivy in all her horrifying glory.

She's been featured on the series' covers, and, as expected, this take on the iconic villain is another monster. That's become a recurring theme in the pages of Absolute Batman, where even The Joker is a demon-like creature that's proven himself more than a match for this hulking Bruce Wayne.

Like a fishing lure, Ivy seems to present herself as a beautiful woman covered in brightly coloured flowers before the monster beneath emerges to trap its foes. Perhaps the best comparison would be likening her to a Venus flytrap.

The Dark Knight will don a new Batsuit to deal with Ivy, and artist Clay Mann has shared his Chainsaw Man-inspired take on Batman. Previously, writer Scott Snyder confirmed that the hero will wield chainsaws while battling the newest addition to his expanding rogues' gallery.

The Absolute line has proven to be a sales hit, beating the main DC Universe titles and many of Marvel's biggest books. Essentially DC's version of Marvel's Ultimate Universe, it's been an absolute winner of an initiative for the publisher that continues to expand with new characters and titles.

Check out a leaked page from Absolute Batman #17, along with the cover for issue #18 below (we've also included the solicitation text for each comic).

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by ERIC CANETE

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

On Sale 2/18

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by ERIC CANETE

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

On Sale 3/11