ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18 Cover Reveals Poison Ivy's True Form And Debut Of Absolute [SPOILER]

The cover for Absolute Batman #18 has been redacted since it was first revealed several months ago. However, we can now see that it not only showcases the true face of Poison Ivy, but also confirms the imminent debut of the Absolute Court of Owls.

It seems the cover art, by regular Absolute Batman artist Nick Dragotta, was not meant to be published before issue #17's release. Taking to X, writer Scott Snyder posted, "So the cover for Absolute Batman 18 was supposed to stay redacted until next week when 17 came out...if you don’t like spoilers, try to avoid it?"

We'd expected Poison Ivy to have a more monstrous design than those shown in previous covers, as that's been a running theme with the villains this version of the Dark Knight encounters in Gotham City.

As for the Court of Owls, we're sure you'll recall that Snyder first introduced them in the pages of Batman, when "The New 52" era began in 2011. This version looks more like a street-level militia group than the powerful ancients who rule the city from beneath.

Addressing the unprecedented success of Absolute Batman last year—the comic is now on its 11th printing—Snyder said:

"For fans, full disclosure, the reason I pushed so hard with Absolute and All In was that we believed in the initiative, sincerely, as a swing that said: look at how cool superhero comics can be. We can do brand new takes on the characters. We can do traditional takes. But I was terrified. I really thought, what if I’m driving the Titanic into the iceberg for DC, and what if nobody shows up? What if retailers kept saying, If you build something big, it’s not a down market, it’s a strong market, people will show up." "And you talk to a lot of retailers, but it was really scary. So with Absolute Batman, Nick had no track record in superheroes; it’s a really wild take on Batman. And to be first out of the gate, internally, the hope was just to hopefully to cross 100,000, so that’s why I was out there, juggling on a unicycle constantly, because I love the book and love the initiative. But also, I had no clue that it would sell the way it sold."

Check out this first look at Absolute Batman #18 below, along with official solicitation text.

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by ERIC CANETE

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

On Sale May 2026