ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 Cover Reveal Teases Long-Awaited Debut Of Absolute Robin

DC Comics' Absolute Universe has been a huge hit for the publisher, with titles like Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman dominating the sales charts. The former had led the charge, though, and another big development is heading our way this May.

A first look at the redacted cover for Absolute Batman #20 has been revealed, confirming that the Absolute Robin is finally coming to the series.

Unsurprisingly, this version of the Boy Wonder will differ significantly from the main DC Universe. Dick Grayson, for example, is an adult in this reality, and as a paramedic, blames Batman for Gotham City's escalating problems. Barbara Gordon, meanwhile, is the daughter of Mayor Jim Gordon and a police officer, so she doesn't seem a likely fit for Batgirl or a new female Robin.

"As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt," reads the solicit text, "and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue."

DC has confirmed that the full, unredacted version of Nick Dragotta's cover will be revealed in early April, following the publication of Absolute Batman #19.

Based on the description above, it seems some big losses are in store for the Caped Crusader. That could be what leads to him seeking out a sidekick, though we'd expect a very different dynamic with whoever takes up the mantle of Robin.

This comes after DC recently announced a massive wave of new printings across its blockbuster Absolute Universe line, ensuring fans and comic shops have continued access to some of the most in-demand single issues in the industry.

To support the legion of new readers discovering these series—and longtime fans completing their collections—this March, newly reprinted issues of Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern, and Absolute Martian Manhunter will begin arriving in comic shops.

Check out the Absolute Batman #20 cover below, and stay tuned for more on Robin's debut as we have it.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

On sale 5/13