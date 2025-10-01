ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 Features Twisted New Take On The Justice League, A Major Death, And [SPOILER]'s Debut

ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 Features Twisted New Take On The Justice League, A Major Death, And [SPOILER]'s Debut

DC Comics' Absolute Evil #1 went on sale today, celebrating the Absolute Universe's first anniversary. The comic introduces the new Justice League, kills off a beloved character, and introduces [SPOILER]!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 01, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

The Absolute Universe has delivered a bold reimagining of the DC Universe, and this world "influenced by Darkseid energy" now has a Justice League...but it ain't your momma's Justice League!

Instead of being comprised of the world's greatest heroes, we learn in Absolute Universe #1 that the Absolute Justice League is made up of its greatest villains. With their God, Darkseid, on their side, Ra's al Ghul, The Joker, Veronica Cale, Hector Hammond, and Elenore Thawne meet to discuss their superhero problem. 

Flashbacks reveal that the likes of The Sandman and Wildcat were easily dealt with in the past, but Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, et al, are proving to be a much bigger headache. So, they agree to pool their resources to restore this twisted world's original status quo. 

That includes killing a hero who has started causing issues for them: Green Arrow. Hawkman, who has been serving as the corrupt government's hitman, brutally murders Oliver Queen and delivers his body to the "Justice League."

Brainiac has been watching all of this from afar, thanks to a helping hand from Mirror Master, and decides that the team needs someone who can balance out The Joker's madness. He decides on Lex Luthor, who, in the Absolute Universe, is a family man and a farmer. 

It's an intriguing twist, and one that sets the stage for what should be another exciting year of storytelling in the rapidly expanding Absolute line.

Is this Lex going to prove as evil as his regular DC Universe counterpart? We'll have to wait and see, but Brainiac clearly sees the potential for plenty of evil in the character.

Check out some pages from Absolute Universe #1 below, along with the issue's official description. 

image host
image host

IT’S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED!

Without heroes…without protection...without restraint...there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it’s certainly caught the attention of the people who run it.

Ra’s al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking...and new partnerships.

An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don’t take action, they’ll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground!

Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist!

