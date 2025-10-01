ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 Features Twisted New Take On The Justice League, A Major Death, And [SPOILER]'s Debut

The Absolute Universe has delivered a bold reimagining of the DC Universe, and this world "influenced by Darkseid energy" now has a Justice League...but it ain't your momma's Justice League!

Instead of being comprised of the world's greatest heroes, we learn in Absolute Universe #1 that the Absolute Justice League is made up of its greatest villains. With their God, Darkseid, on their side, Ra's al Ghul, The Joker, Veronica Cale, Hector Hammond, and Elenore Thawne meet to discuss their superhero problem.

Flashbacks reveal that the likes of The Sandman and Wildcat were easily dealt with in the past, but Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, et al, are proving to be a much bigger headache. So, they agree to pool their resources to restore this twisted world's original status quo.

That includes killing a hero who has started causing issues for them: Green Arrow. Hawkman, who has been serving as the corrupt government's hitman, brutally murders Oliver Queen and delivers his body to the "Justice League."

Brainiac has been watching all of this from afar, thanks to a helping hand from Mirror Master, and decides that the team needs someone who can balance out The Joker's madness. He decides on Lex Luthor, who, in the Absolute Universe, is a family man and a farmer.

It's an intriguing twist, and one that sets the stage for what should be another exciting year of storytelling in the rapidly expanding Absolute line.

Is this Lex going to prove as evil as his regular DC Universe counterpart? We'll have to wait and see, but Brainiac clearly sees the potential for plenty of evil in the character.

Check out some pages from Absolute Universe #1 below, along with the issue's official description.