DC Comics Announces BIZARRO: YEAR NONE, THE FURY OF FIRESTORM, And ZATANNA For April's Next Level Comics

DC Comics has today announced plans for a new four-issue comic book series exploring the origin of Bizarro, Superman's legendary backwards doppelgänger. Bizarro: Year None will be written by Kevin Smith (Green Arrow) and Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), with art and main cover by Nick Pitarra (The Manhattan Projects).

The series follows Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen and Clark Kent's boss Perry White as they depart the Daily Planet for a strange adventure in outer space. Their journey leads them to a dimension that mirrors Metropolis in uncanny ways and reveres its legendary newspaper as an article of faith.

As they unravel the mystery of this bizarre world, they confront the being behind it all. Is he a misguided Superman fan, an agent of pure chaos, or is he no one at all?

Bizarro: Year None #1 goes on sale in April, and the series publishes monthly through July. DC Comics reached out to Bizarro for a statement, and he replied, "Me am NOT excited for new comic! Bizarro: Year None am worst thing to happen!"

This isn't the only announcement from the publisher, as hot on the heels of March's breakout DC: Next Level launches, including Batwoman by Greg Rucka and DaNi, Deathstroke: The Terminator by Tony Fleecs and Carmine di Giandomenico, and Lobo by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona, April will see the launch of two bold new comic book series that push magic, mystery, and raw power into uncharted territory.

We're getting Zatanna by Jamal Campbell and The Fury of Firestorm by Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre, both of which promise to expand DC's Next Level initiative. That spotlights bold, creator-forward comics that put fan-favourite characters into the hands of some of the industry’s most exciting talent.

The Fury of Firestorm is set in the community of Bedford, Colorado, a sleepy small town. The people say hello to their neighbours, attend town hall meetings, and root for the local high school football team on Friday nights. But this idyllic small town is thrown upside down when the Nuclear Man arrives and starts...experimenting.

Firestorm has turned buildings to sand and people to glass with no remorse and no warning. But what exactly provoked Ronnie Raymond to commit this heinous act, and can anyone contain the fury that is Firestorm?

Zatanna Zatara, meanwhile, embarks on her greatest tour yet! As the newest and first Prime Magus in millennia, it is now Zatanna’s sworn responsibility to oversee and guide the world of magic. All eyes are on her.

How will she accomplish this grand task? How will she shoulder this heaviest of responsibilities? How will she confront the horrors waiting in forgotten histories? With a wink, a flourish, and a whole lot of magic.

Check out Nick Pitarra, Frank Quitely, and Ibrahim Moustafa's Bizarro: Year None covers below, along with the main covers for The Fury of Firestorm and Zatanna by Rafael De Latorre and Jamal Campbell.