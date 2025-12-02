DC's "Sweater Weather" Variant Covers Are Exactly The NSFW Comic Book Fix You Needed Today

The holidays are fast approaching, but for most of us, that means the dreaded winter weather won't be far behind. As temperatures continue to drop, DC Comics has revealed its range of "Sweater Weather" variant covers.

These all start hitting stands next January, and while most are pretty innocent, we'd hazard a guess that most employers would frown at staff drooling over scantily clad shots of Nightwing and Wonder Woman! Still, like the Marvel Swimsuit Specials, these are all in good fun.

The covers include Bruce Wayne for Batman #5 by Mitch Gerads, out 1/7/26, Selina Kyle for Catwoman #83 by Tula Lotay, out 1/21/26, Harley Quinn for Harley Quinn #58 by Haining, out 1/28/26, and Superman, Wonder Woman, and Star Sapphire for Justice League Unlimited #15 by Ben Harvey, out 1/28/26.

We also have Dick Grayson for Nightwing #134 by Travis Moore and Sebastian Cheng, out 1/21/26, Poison Ivy for Poison Ivy #40 by DaNi and Brad Simpson, out 1/7/26, Supergirl (and Krypto) for Supergirl #9 by Fanyang, out 1/14/26, and Wonder Woman for Wonder Woman #29 by Elizabeth Torque and Sabine Rich, out 1/21/26.

DC Comics has been on quite a roll lately, with its Absolute line proving a major success. The publisher's DC Universe titles are also performing well, with Matt Fraction's Batman repeatedly going back to print and DC K.O. similarly flying off the shelves.

That's no doubt been helped by what's proven to be a great year for DC Studios and the DCU. Superman was a hit when it opened in theaters this summer, and despite some grumblings from fans, Peacemaker Season 2 also scored largely positive reviews.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously discussed the importance of comics when it came to crafting Superman. "There are all sorts of things from the other movies that I was impressed by," he shared. "Seeing the Donner movie as a kid was very cool for me, and I loved it. I took a lot of stuff from that. Zack Snyder did a lot of amazing things with action, and I took a lot of stuff from that, and already had before then."

"I took a lot of different things from different time periods. But I really go back to the comic books, because I’m first and foremost a comic book fan. I really took more inspiration from the comics than I did from the film adaptations," Gunn added.

You can check out all of the "Sweater Weather" variant covers below (via io9.com).