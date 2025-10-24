Leaked First Look At ABSOLUTE BATMAN And WONDER WOMAN's First Meeting; Absolute Zatanna Design Revealed

While Marvel Comics is gearing up to end its Ultimate Universe, DC Comics' Absolute Universe continues to go from strength to strength. Now, thanks to Bleeding Cool, we have a look ahead to January's Absolute Batman #16 and Absolute Wonder Woman #16.

In the Caped Crusader's title, Batman will seek out Diana Prince's help in saving his friend, Waylon (now Killer Croc). Interestingly, this hulking Bruce Wayne appears more than a match for the Amazon as they stand eye-to-eye in this leaked page.

We also have a first look at the Absolute version of Zatanna. She doesn't look too different, but has clearly been modernised as part of this fresh take on the DC Universe.

However, it seems we can expect Zatanna to be an antagonist, as the witch will be targeting Wonder Woman with the intention of killing her. She may take a heroic turn at some point, but as the solicitation text puts it, "Diana's life will never be the same" after this encounter.

Discussing the impact of the Absolute line, Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder previously said, "[The series has] reaffirmed everything I love about the medium. The joy of making people wait each month, of giving them something to talk about — something that hits hard and sticks."

"There’s a reckoning happening in comics," he continued. "If we don’t focus on what makes monthly comics special, we won’t survive in a tough economy. So we’re all taking our biggest swings."

"Over the last few years, there’s been this re-embracing of monthly comic book fundamentals," Snyder added. "You see more series going for daring, big moments that are gonna get people talking...cliffhangers, reminders of what the characters are struggling with. There’s a joy to making them wait every month."

Check out this new look at Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman below, along with the solicitation text for each issue.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story—Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO, LEIRIX, AND FRANK CHO

On Sale 1/14

A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, GUILLEM MARCH, YASMINE PUTRI, and ANGELA WU

On Sale 1/28