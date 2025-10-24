Leaked First Look At ABSOLUTE BATMAN And WONDER WOMAN's First Meeting; Absolute Zatanna Design Revealed

As the Absolute Batman Universe continues to expand, we have a look ahead to January's issues, including the Caped Crusader's first meeting with Diana Prince and Zatanna's debut in Absolute Wonder Woman.

By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2025 06:10 AM EST
Source: Bleeding Cool

While Marvel Comics is gearing up to end its Ultimate Universe, DC Comics' Absolute Universe continues to go from strength to strength. Now, thanks to Bleeding Cool, we have a look ahead to January's Absolute Batman #16 and Absolute Wonder Woman #16.

In the Caped Crusader's title, Batman will seek out Diana Prince's help in saving his friend, Waylon (now Killer Croc). Interestingly, this hulking Bruce Wayne appears more than a match for the Amazon as they stand eye-to-eye in this leaked page. 

We also have a first look at the Absolute version of Zatanna. She doesn't look too different, but has clearly been modernised as part of this fresh take on the DC Universe. 

However, it seems we can expect Zatanna to be an antagonist, as the witch will be targeting Wonder Woman with the intention of killing her. She may take a heroic turn at some point, but as the solicitation text puts it, "Diana's life will never be the same" after this encounter. 

Discussing the impact of the Absolute line, Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder previously said, "[The series has] reaffirmed everything I love about the medium. The joy of making people wait each month, of giving them something to talk about — something that hits hard and sticks."

"There’s a reckoning happening in comics," he continued. "If we don’t focus on what makes monthly comics special, we won’t survive in a tough economy. So we’re all taking our biggest swings."

"Over the last few years, there’s been this re-embracing of monthly comic book fundamentals," Snyder added. "You see more series going for daring, big moments that are gonna get people talking...cliffhangers, reminders of what the characters are struggling with. There’s a joy to making them wait every month."

Check out this new look at Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman below, along with the solicitation text for each issue. 

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story—Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA
Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO, LEIRIX, AND FRANK CHO
On Sale 1/14

A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16
Written by KELLY THOMPSON
Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN
Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, GUILLEM MARCH, YASMINE PUTRI, and ANGELA WU
On Sale 1/28





Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/24/2025, 6:55 AM
That Wonder Woman design is horrible...
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/24/2025, 8:23 AM
@Urubrodi - does she have horse legs? Or at least hooves? What?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/24/2025, 8:58 AM
@LenSpiderman - She's part centar.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/24/2025, 9:36 AM
@Urubrodi - This entire Absolute series has been horrible.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 10/24/2025, 10:04 AM
@McMurdo - You said you gave up after a couple issues lol
You wouldn't know even if it was.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/24/2025, 10:38 AM
@McMurdo - no way dude. It's a fun different take on these characters. Total reimagining so they can do whatever batsh*t crazy thing they want. it's weird, but I'm digging it.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:02 PM
@Urubrodi - It's amazing
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:03 PM
@McMurdo - Doesn't have enough Gunnisms for you?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/24/2025, 3:21 PM
@LenSpiderman - You don't need horse-hooves if you got yourself a 25 ft. long, 20 inch wide ridiculous sword. 😁
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/24/2025, 3:27 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - hey… you don’t need to tell me. Ammarite ladies? Anyone? Yikes.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/24/2025, 7:01 AM
Why does Wonder Woman look like a young Stallone in drag?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/24/2025, 7:18 AM
@FallenThomas - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/24/2025, 7:38 AM
@KennKathleen - Haha perfect
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/24/2025, 9:03 AM
@FallenThomas - User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/24/2025, 9:32 AM
@FallenThomas - User Comment Image
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 10/24/2025, 7:41 AM
What even is this? Looks horrible.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/24/2025, 7:43 AM
I do think Batman looks ok here. Doesn’t look more like bane and more like just a stronger/bulkier looking version of the typical Batman design.
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 10/24/2025, 1:10 PM
@epc1122 - Isn't that just because Absolute WW is even bigger than absolute Hulkman?
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/24/2025, 7:38 PM
@AnungUnRama - to me Wonder Woman here just looks taller. There have been some pictures of absolute Batman that to me looks a lot like bane or frank millers Batman which I’m not a fan of. The picture here to me kind of looks like a Thor version opposed to bane.
kseven
kseven - 10/24/2025, 8:28 AM
User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 10/24/2025, 10:07 AM
@kseven - bro same
kseven
kseven - 10/24/2025, 8:28 AM
Garbage series
Matador
Matador - 10/24/2025, 9:23 AM
Looks Absolute shit.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 10/24/2025, 9:41 AM
I just realized that ComicBookMovie users don´t read comics. Weird.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/24/2025, 10:02 AM
@DiegoMD - they dont read much of anything, just bitch and complain mostly because its kinda the "IT" thing to do now. dont give anything or anyone a chance, just go straight to bitching as if you have already seen or read whats coming up
oldnoname
oldnoname - 10/24/2025, 1:39 PM
@DiegoMD - fr
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/24/2025, 6:47 PM
@DiegoMD - Biggest most popular thing in mainstream comics in a long damn time and the users on here are like "I don't get it. I don't wike it! I assume it's shit even though I never even read it" lol.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/24/2025, 9:44 AM
Waylon looking at Bruce like you really beefing with the 6'9 demigod
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 10/24/2025, 10:06 AM
As someone who has actually read all of the Absolute comics, I'm looking forward to seeing how this develops. It's fun to have a fresh new universe that's ongoing.

I feel bad for these grumpy old guys who haven't read anything since the Clone Saga.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 10/24/2025, 10:09 AM
Comics are good right now, guys. Go read something.
karlel
karlel - 10/24/2025, 10:50 AM
The Absolute Green Lantern is by far the worst of the bunch, but all these absolute runs are fun. Batman is especially great. Wonder Woman too. I'm glad I started reading comics again for this.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 10/24/2025, 11:47 AM
Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Martian Manhunter have been consistently great. Haven't been keeping up with the rest but I hope they've been good. Checked out of Batman cause I was told he'd be a regular guy and build things by himself , not rely on his wealth or Waynetech. But turns out he can just somehow make these gadgets and vehicles (which look cool and expensive) even without the wealth. Hate the chest emblem becoming an axe thing. So unnecessary.
xKingLobox
xKingLobox - 10/24/2025, 12:11 PM
Those arms below the elbows...are Crazy long on WW...maybe she's part Plastic Man
clogan
clogan - 10/24/2025, 12:41 PM
@xKingLobox - ... Did you forget the word for Forearm?
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 10/24/2025, 12:14 PM
Black Label's Zatanna is where its at

User Comment Image
SwampThing
SwampThing - 10/24/2025, 2:01 PM
I swear every single absolute redesign looks like crap. If these came out back in the late 90s people would mock them for trying too hard. Comics are ugly now for the most part, which is one of the many reasons manga dominates.
Sc00tersays
Sc00tersays - 10/24/2025, 3:03 PM
Consistently lame.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 10/24/2025, 3:53 PM
Welcome back N52 Zatanna
Globaloney
Globaloney - 10/24/2025, 6:35 PM
Absolute Wonder Woman - 6'2". Absolute Batman - 6'9", 421 pounds (without gear)... yet Batman's looking up at Diana. So..... Diana's wearing 8" heels on them boots??

