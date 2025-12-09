SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN #1 Release Date, Story Details, Cover Art, And Backup Tales Revealed By DC Comics

Earlier this year, DC Comics and Marvel Comics announced that their historic crossover collaboration would continue into 2026, beginning in January with the 50th anniversary of the first DC/Marvel crossover, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man.

Today, DC has revealed the creative teams and a first look at cover art for its upcoming one-shot comic book Superman/Spider-Man #1, set for release on March 25, 2026.

When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. It's a good thing the intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the Amazing Spider-Man, eh?

To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story.

There will also be bonus stories as Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen and Carnage, and Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099.

Gail Simone, meanwhile, teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit, and Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle.

The comic will also see Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval take us deep into the past to see Pa Kent or Uncle Ben bond in the face of adversity.

In addition to Jorge Jiménez's main cover, DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 will feature open-to-order cardstock variant covers by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey, Dave Johnson, David Nakayama, Gabriele Dell’Otto, Mikel Janín, Rafael Albuquerque, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, David Talaski, Arthur Adams, Chrissie Zullo, Josh Middleton, Scott Koblish, Olivier Coipel, Adam Hughes, Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes, Evan "Doc" Shaner, Steve Lieber, J. Scott Campbell, Clayton Crain, Rafael Sandoval, and more.

Further details on creative teams, storylines, and variant covers for DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 in March, Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman #1 in April, and more, will be revealed by DC Comics and Marvel Comics in the coming months.

In the meantime, you can check out the awesome cover art for DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 below.