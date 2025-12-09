SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN #1 Release Date, Story Details, Cover Art, And Backup Tales Revealed By DC Comics

SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN #1 Release Date, Story Details, Cover Art, And Backup Tales Revealed By DC Comics

DC Comics has announced the release date, story details, and full list of creative teams and backup stories for Superman/Spider-Man #1; plus, a full gallery of cover art!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2025 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

Earlier this year, DC Comics and Marvel Comics announced that their historic crossover collaboration would continue into 2026, beginning in January with the 50th anniversary of the first DC/Marvel crossover, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man.

Today, DC has revealed the creative teams and a first look at cover art for its upcoming one-shot comic book Superman/Spider-Man #1, set for release on March 25, 2026. 

When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. It's a good thing the intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the Amazing Spider-Man, eh? 

To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story.

There will also be bonus stories as Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen and Carnage, and Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099.

Gail Simone, meanwhile, teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit, and Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle.

The comic will also see Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval take us deep into the past to see Pa Kent or Uncle Ben bond in the face of adversity.

In addition to Jorge Jiménez's main cover, DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 will feature open-to-order cardstock variant covers by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey, Dave Johnson, David Nakayama, Gabriele Dell’Otto, Mikel Janín, Rafael Albuquerque, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, David Talaski, Arthur Adams, Chrissie Zullo, Josh Middleton, Scott Koblish, Olivier Coipel, Adam Hughes, Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes, Evan "Doc" Shaner, Steve Lieber, J. Scott Campbell, Clayton Crain, Rafael Sandoval, and more. 

Further details on creative teams, storylines, and variant covers for DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 in March, Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman #1 in April, and more, will be revealed by DC Comics and Marvel Comics in the coming months.

In the meantime, you can check out the awesome cover art for DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel Comics Reveals Epic BLACK PANTHER Variant Covers By Its Current Class Of Stormbreaker Artists
Related:

Marvel Comics Reveals Epic BLACK PANTHER Variant Covers By Its Current Class Of Stormbreaker Artists
DC's Sweater Weather Variant Covers Are Exactly The NSFW Comic Book Fix You Needed Today
Recommended For You:

DC's "Sweater Weather" Variant Covers Are Exactly The NSFW Comic Book Fix You Needed Today

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder