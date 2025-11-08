After 10 Years, S.H.I.E.L.D. Finally Returns In CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 - But It's VERY Different Now!

After 10 Years, S.H.I.E.L.D. Finally Returns In CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 - But It's VERY Different Now!

This January, the road to Armageddon begins in Captain America #6, the new arc of Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's run that introduces the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D., led by Nick Fury Jr. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 08, 2025 12:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Last week at the Lucca Comics & Games festival, Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and superstar writer Chip Zdarsky shed light on the next arc of Captain America, one of the industry's hottest new titles.

Kicking off in January's issue #6, the upcoming storyline will set a new status quo for Steve Rogers and the wider Marvel Universe with a moment that's been anticipated for years...the return of S.H.I.E.L.D.! 

Illustrated by series artist Valerio Schiti, along with guest artists Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar, the new Captain America arc will bring the run to the present day and looks to be a key chapter in the buildup to next summer's Armageddon, a new comic book event series also written by Zdarsky.

In the aftermath of One World Under Doom, Captain America will find himself on the frontlines defending the future of Latveria against a resurfaced threat from the series' opening arc, as well as outside forces, including an all-new S.H.I.E.L.D., the iconic covert organisation not seen since it was dissolved in 2017's Secret Empire.

Here's the official description for Captain America #6:

Doom's fall—and a violent incursion by Thunderbolt Ross—have brought Latveria to the brink of civil war! Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile, but when Nick Fury Jr.'s unpredictable new version of S.H.I.E.L.D. joins the mission, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria—no matter the cost.

With warring factions tearing the country apart and a squad of unconventional S.H.I.E.L.D. agents pursuing unknown agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his own handlers want?

"Ever since S.H.I.E.L.D. disbanded almost 10 years ago, the idea of bringing it back has come up at every creative retreat we've had," Cebulski reveals. "We've been working on the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a long time, and especially so over the past few months since our most recent creative retreat."

"After digging more into this Captain America story with Chip, Valerio, and our teams, it became clear that this was the right story and right time to do so. And with this year being the 60th anniversary since S.H.I.E.L.D.'s debut, we thought it was even more fitting to make this happen."

Smaller, leaner, and more underground than its predecessor, the re-formed S.H.I.E.L.D. includes an eclectic group of agents: Joe Ramos, an altruistic soldier from Brooklyn; Charles Castlemore, a retired Marine with strong opinions about the Latverian resistance; Trevor Tambling, a soldier of fortune with unclear motives; and Red Widow, a former Russian agent abandoned by her home country for her questionable loyalty.

Nick Fury must keep these soldiers in line as they carry out their secret task to retrieve Doom's weapons—even if it means clashing with Cap.

"When we first announced plans for the second arc of this Cap run, I had a different idea in mind for the team supporting Steve. But when the possibility of a new S.H.I.E.L.D. came along, we just hit the ground running," Zdarsky noted. "S.H.I.E.L.D. is Marvel. It's human ingenuity and fortitude, keeping the world safe. Bringing them back with a new mandate and scope has been incredibly fun."

"They're starting small, but they, and Fury, have big plans. The world's a dangerous place. Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. weren't there to stop Doom, but maybe they can stop what’s coming next," Zdarsky teased.

Below, you can see S.H.I.E.L.D. in action in Valerio Schiti's new covers for Captain America #6 and #7, along with new original design sheets, and a promotional variant cover by Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR
Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
Character Designs by VALERIO SCHITI
Promotional Cover by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR
On Sale 1/21

Marvel Comics Announces Iron Fist's Long-Awaited Return In DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN
Related:

Marvel Comics Announces Iron Fist's Long-Awaited Return In DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN
The Road To Marvel Comics' Rumored Reboot Begins In WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON
Recommended For You:

The Road To Marvel Comics' Rumored Reboot Begins In WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/8/2025, 12:16 AM
I dig the designs. The color schemes and designs remind me of very 90s characters.
Huskers
Huskers - 11/8/2025, 12:27 AM
Ugh! We still have Nick Fury Jr. because of the MCU. I would love to see a throwback issue of the bad ass Nick Fury I grew up on.
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 11/8/2025, 12:41 AM
@Huskers - did you read the “Original Sin” event? It gave us the end of OG Nick Fury and it was a crazy send off
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/8/2025, 12:41 AM
The shield unis are sponsored by Nike?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/8/2025, 12:52 AM
@LenSpiderman - I didn't even notice till you pointed it out. Dang lol
TK420
TK420 - 11/8/2025, 12:43 AM
These yn ruin everything they touch...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder