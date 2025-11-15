February's ULTIMATES Comics Will Introduce The Ultimate Version Of Luke Cage And The New Avengers

At last month's New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics confirmed that it will bring its new Ultimate Universe to an end next year, closing out its five hit titles and wrapping things up in an epic final saga, Ultimate Endgame.

Igniting the industry with its bold storytelling and modern takes on the Marvel mythos, the Ultimate Universe will now be able to be enjoyed in its entirety for years to come. But it’s not over yet! Today, you can get a sneak peek at what's to come in March 2026, including the final issue of Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men, the third chapter of Ultimate Endgame, and new issues of Ultimates and Ultimate Wolverine.

The final issues of Ultimate Spider-Man and Ultimate Black Panther will hit stands in January, but their cast of characters will continue to play key roles in Ultimate Endgame, which brings the line's various heroes and plot threads together for the final showdown with the mastermind behind the Ultimate Universe, The Maker.

Bid farewell to visionary creator Peach Momoko's unforgettable vision of mutantkind in Ultimate X-Men #24, and discover the Maker's true power in Ultimate Endgame #3 by Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf, and Terry Dodson.

Then, we'll witness an inspiring turning point for the resistance in Ultimates #21 by Camp when Luke Cage and the New Avengers debut, before beholding an X-showdown for the ages as Wolverine and Jean Grey team up in Ultimate Wolverine #14 by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio.

Here's a first look at what's to come next February...

AN ULTIMATE ENDGAME TIE-IN! The search for the missing mutants takes a terrifying turn when Wolverine and Jean Grey discover that the captives may be trapped in Magik’s Limbo realm! Their mission to find Illyana leads them straight into a brutal battle with the Eurasian Republic’s forces, including the devastating, all-new Ultimate Lady Deathstrike!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #14

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 2/4

THE FINAL ISSUE! HOPE YOU SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE! It’s time to say goodbye to the Ultimate X-Men! But what does the future hold for our favorite misfit mutants? How will they survive the world war that has broken out? AND WHAT HAPPENED TO ARMOR?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #24

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 2/11

THE END OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE DRAWS NEAR! Inside the Maker’s City, a desperate group of heroes battles the terrifying Children of Tomorrow and discover some surprising allies! While outside the City, the Ultimates and other heroes of the Ultimate Universe must deal with the unspeakable power that has just been unleashed! With shocking twists, painful deaths and massive reveals, this epic is heating up fast. Don’t miss the ultimate super hero event of the century!

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 2/18

LUKE CAGE AND THE NEW AVENGERS! The New Avengers, led by Luke Cage, take on the Maker’s Council! Prisoners turned super-powered heroes thanks to the heroic catalysts reclaimed from the Maker…in an all-out brawl across the globe!

ULTIMATES #21

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 2/25