Marvel Comics Announces DAREDEVIL Relaunch With New Creative Team As Matt Murdock Goes Back To School

Marvel Comics Announces DAREDEVIL Relaunch With New Creative Team As Matt Murdock Goes Back To School

Marvel Comics has finally announced the next Daredevil creative team, and the series will pit the Man Without Fear against a dangerous new foe as Matt Murdock returns to school. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 14, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Writers like Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, Mark Waid, and Chip Zdarsky have delivered definitive spins on Daredevil in the modern Marvel Comics era, and they've all proven a hard act to follow. 

Saladin Ahmed recently wrapped up his Daredevil run. While making Matt a man of the cloth and pitting him against the Seven Deadly Sins was a solid idea, the execution was widely deemed a disappointment by many fans. Next, it's down to writer Stephanie Phillips (Planet She-Hulk) and artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange) to take over the Man Without Fear in 2026.

Following in the footsteps of legendary creative teams from the title's esteemed history, Phillips and Garbett set out to redefine Daredevil for a new age. 

A fresh start that’s perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil. Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his superhero alter ego.

Here's the official description for Daredevil #1:

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS!

Hell’s Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn’t all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we’ve NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE!

"I’m taking on one of my favorite characters with one of my favorite artists, and together we’re exploring Daredevil's noir sensibilities," Phillips explained. "Lee Garbett brings so much style and emotion to every page, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring this version of Daredevil to life."

Garbett added, "I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Stephanie Phillips on Daredevil. We came into the project together, with a genuine love of the character and a clear vision for the book. Steph is an incredible writer and has absolutely nailed the tone and heart of Daredevil’s world. Every beat feels authentic and DD at its purest - but we’ve got fresh ideas and some big surprises in store!"

Check out Garbett's Daredevil #1 cover below, along with variant covers by Rose Besch, Daniel Warren Johnson, and Joe Quesada. 

image host
image host
image host
image host

DAREDEVIL #1
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art and Cover by LEE GARBETT
On Sale 3/18

Marvel Comics Announces Surprise THOR/SHAZAM! Crossover Comic - And It's Available Now For Free
Related:

Marvel Comics Announces Surprise THOR/SHAZAM! Crossover Comic - And It's Available Now For Free
EXCLUSIVE Interview: Author Andrea Hannah Takes Us Inside THE GRIMOIRE OF AGATHA HARKNESS
Recommended For You:

EXCLUSIVE Interview: Author Andrea Hannah Takes Us Inside THE GRIMOIRE OF AGATHA HARKNESS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/14/2025, 1:15 PM
Love the Lee Garbett cover / Joe Quesada variant.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/14/2025, 1:27 PM
The concept of this is cool. Matt as a law professor can have a lot of interesting elements. I follow Stephanie online, she’s cool and teaches how to write comic scripts.

I’ve read every DD run for the last 15 years in real time and the Saladin Ahmed run was as so boring and such a major miss that I quit halfway in. First time I’ve ever given up on a DD run in forever. Maybe I’ll finish it as some point.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/14/2025, 1:38 PM
Professor Murdock has a nice ring to it.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 11/14/2025, 1:41 PM
I haven’t loved Phillips’ work for a while. It’s never been BAD, but it’s just been boring. She fumbled Phoenix by having the first ever Phoenix solo series be the most dull series I’ve read in years. Here’s hoping she’ll write better for Daredevil
Franshu
Franshu - 11/14/2025, 1:45 PM
THANH GOD. Ahmed's reign of terror is over at last.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/14/2025, 1:48 PM
@Franshu - this may be the WORST DD run ever. I don't say that lightly. I had to quit it. Glad I did not go back. Watched a refresher on the part of run I missed...awful stuff.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/14/2025, 2:04 PM
Geez...every new story arc or creative team gets a numbering reboot.

This is so stupid.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder