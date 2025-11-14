Marvel Comics Announces DAREDEVIL Relaunch With New Creative Team As Matt Murdock Goes Back To School

Writers like Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, Mark Waid, and Chip Zdarsky have delivered definitive spins on Daredevil in the modern Marvel Comics era, and they've all proven a hard act to follow.

Saladin Ahmed recently wrapped up his Daredevil run. While making Matt a man of the cloth and pitting him against the Seven Deadly Sins was a solid idea, the execution was widely deemed a disappointment by many fans. Next, it's down to writer Stephanie Phillips (Planet She-Hulk) and artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange) to take over the Man Without Fear in 2026.

Following in the footsteps of legendary creative teams from the title's esteemed history, Phillips and Garbett set out to redefine Daredevil for a new age.

A fresh start that’s perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil. Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his superhero alter ego.

Here's the official description for Daredevil #1:

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell’s Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn’t all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we’ve NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE!

"I’m taking on one of my favorite characters with one of my favorite artists, and together we’re exploring Daredevil's noir sensibilities," Phillips explained. "Lee Garbett brings so much style and emotion to every page, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring this version of Daredevil to life."

Garbett added, "I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Stephanie Phillips on Daredevil. We came into the project together, with a genuine love of the character and a clear vision for the book. Steph is an incredible writer and has absolutely nailed the tone and heart of Daredevil’s world. Every beat feels authentic and DD at its purest - but we’ve got fresh ideas and some big surprises in store!"

Check out Garbett's Daredevil #1 cover below, along with variant covers by Rose Besch, Daniel Warren Johnson, and Joe Quesada.