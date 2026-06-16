Marvel's Most Lethal Anti-Heroes Face Off In New Deadpool And Punisher "Big Guns" Crossover

Marvel's Most Lethal Anti-Heroes Face Off In New Deadpool And Punisher &quot;Big Guns&quot; Crossover

This September, Benjamin Percy's Wade Wilson: Deadpool and Punisher runs collide in "Big Guns," a four-part crossover illustrated by Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soaraes.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2026 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Wade Wilson and Frank Castle are going head-to-head this September in "Big Guns," a four-part crossover kicking off this September in Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw's Wade Wilson: Deadpool and Percy and José Luis Soares' Punisher.

Both acclaimed runs have returned Marvel’s two trigger-happy icons to their roots with uncompromising, no-holds-barred storytelling, aligning the fates for this dangerous and ultra-violent showdown. 

The saga kicks off when Deadpool's latest mess puts him in the crosshairs of the Punisher. Just as the Merc with a Mouth takes on one of the most high-stakes jobs of his career, Frank Castle seeks to settle the score: igniting a relentless clash of bullets, bloodshed, and mayhem that neither man will walk away from unscathed. 

Here are the official descriptions for the opening chapters of "Big Guns," in Wade Wilson: Deadpool: Wade Wilson #8 and Punisher #8:

TARGET: FRANK CASTLE!

Deadpool’s got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new... ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon...but only one can emerge victorious!

TARGET: WADE WILSON!

As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting the duo on a collision course with calamity!

"When you're writing The Punisher, and you're writing Deadpool—two street-level characters with opposite personalities—the math works itself out," Percy said. "I had to bring them together. Violently."

"Get ready for non-stop mayhem, the re-invention (and glow-up) of a classic villain, and the introduction of the Merc-mobile (a rolling HQ I'm pretty damn excited about) as well as a new weapon that will change the 616 forever," he continued. "Unlike Frank and Wade—who naturally despise each other—Geoff Shaw and José Luis are a perfect pairing, the best pens drawing the biggest guns."

Check out Geoff Shaw and David Marquez's Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8 and Punisher #8 covers below, along with the first half of Josemaria Casanovas' four-part connecting variant covers.

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WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #8 – "BIG GUNS" PART 1
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW
Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Crossover Logo Variant Cover
On Sale 9/2

PUNISHER #8 – "BIG GUNS" PART 2
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Crossover Logo Variant Cover
On Sale 9/9

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #9 – "BIG GUNS" PART 3
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW
Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
On Sale October

PUNISHER #9 – "BIG GUNS" PART 4
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
On Sale October

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/16/2026, 6:56 AM
Glad I stop buying comics it looks like marvel ran out of ideas for punshier in comics mostly fights hero’s and anti hero’s now
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/16/2026, 7:15 AM
🤔 💭...

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