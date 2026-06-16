Marvel's Most Lethal Anti-Heroes Face Off In New Deadpool And Punisher "Big Guns" Crossover

Wade Wilson and Frank Castle are going head-to-head this September in "Big Guns," a four-part crossover kicking off this September in Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw's Wade Wilson: Deadpool and Percy and José Luis Soares' Punisher.

Both acclaimed runs have returned Marvel’s two trigger-happy icons to their roots with uncompromising, no-holds-barred storytelling, aligning the fates for this dangerous and ultra-violent showdown.

The saga kicks off when Deadpool's latest mess puts him in the crosshairs of the Punisher. Just as the Merc with a Mouth takes on one of the most high-stakes jobs of his career, Frank Castle seeks to settle the score: igniting a relentless clash of bullets, bloodshed, and mayhem that neither man will walk away from unscathed.

Here are the official descriptions for the opening chapters of "Big Guns," in Wade Wilson: Deadpool: Wade Wilson #8 and Punisher #8:

TARGET: FRANK CASTLE! Deadpool’s got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new... ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon...but only one can emerge victorious! TARGET: WADE WILSON! As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting the duo on a collision course with calamity!

"When you're writing The Punisher, and you're writing Deadpool—two street-level characters with opposite personalities—the math works itself out," Percy said. "I had to bring them together. Violently."

"Get ready for non-stop mayhem, the re-invention (and glow-up) of a classic villain, and the introduction of the Merc-mobile (a rolling HQ I'm pretty damn excited about) as well as a new weapon that will change the 616 forever," he continued. "Unlike Frank and Wade—who naturally despise each other—Geoff Shaw and José Luis are a perfect pairing, the best pens drawing the biggest guns."

Check out Geoff Shaw and David Marquez's Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8 and Punisher #8 covers below, along with the first half of Josemaria Casanovas' four-part connecting variant covers.