STORM Battles The Marvel Universe's First Thunder God In First Look At This Summer's THUNDER WAR Event

Since launching Storm's new ongoing series last year, writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Lucas Werneck have proved, without a doubt, that Ororo Munroe is Earth's Mightiest Mutant.

This summer, we'll witness her greatest challenge yet in Thunder War, a three-part arc kicking off this July in Storm #10 and continuing in Storm #11 and #12, where Ayodele and Werneck will be joined by rising star artist Mario Santoro.

It's the youngest storm god versus the oldest as Storm battles Hadad. Leaving Galactus, Silver Surfer and even Eternity in his wake, Hadad, the first and most powerful thunder god who debuted last week in Storm #9, looks set to consume the universe. The only hero capable of stopping him is Storm, and to do so, she’ll need to soar higher than ever before.

Will the iconic X-Man secure her place amongst the cosmic pantheon or be brutally brought down to Earth? A culmination of Storm's milestone anniversary year, this looks set to be the most critical chapter in the iconic X-Man's storied history yet.

Here's what Ayodele has said about her approach to the event-level story arc in Storm:

"There are iconic storylines in comic book history that we reference and revere. Days Of Future Past, Planet Hulk, Born Again, Kraven's Last Hunt, and others. These stories are rare gems because they reshape how we relate to the medium as readers and creators. When we read these expansive storylines, we all often catch ourselves thinking the same thing: 'I wonder what it was like reading this when it was coming out monthly.' You don't have to wonder any longer." "Starting in July 2025, one such storyline unfolds in the pages of the ongoing Storm series -- beginning with issue #10 and ending with issue #12. Thunder War firmly roots Ororo Munroe in all the strengths and flaws that made her the character she is today and pits her against the entire pantheon of thunder gods in the Marvel Universe to see which Storm will rise from the ashes -- a benevolent goddess, a tyrannical godslayer, or one slain beneath the fury of immortals."

Check out the covers for Storm #10, #11, and #12 below (along with a first look at the design sheet for the villainous Hadad), and stay tuned for more on this story arc in the coming weeks.

STORM #10

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 7/23

STORM #11

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by MARIO SANTORO

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 8/6

STORM #12

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by MARIO SANTORO

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 9/24