Ultimate Endgame #5 Spoilers: The Ultimate Universe's Shocking Final Fate Has Been Revealed

Ultimate Endgame #5 Spoilers: The Ultimate Universe's Shocking Final Fate Has Been Revealed

Ultimate Endgame #5 doesn't go on sale until tomorrow, but spoilers for the issue have already started doing the rounds, and you may be surprised to learn what becomes of the Ultimate Universe...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

While it would be unfair to call Marvel Comics' new Ultimate Universe a failed experiment, it didn't quite pan out the way readers, and, quite possibly, the publisher, hoped. 

Initially a sales success, interest waned as the line grew increasingly more convoluted, and the announcement was made that the Ultimate Universe would end after two years. That was supposedly the plan from the start, though the decision drew widespread criticism from those who had been enjoying titles like Ultimate Spider-Man and the Ultimates.

After months of delays, Ultimate Endgame serves as the grand finale, pitting this world's heroes against The Maker, the original Ultimate Reed Richards. Along the way, we've seen Captain America and Spider-Man die in battle, and the young Tony Stark revealed as the future Kang.

Spoilers for Ultimate Endgame #5 and Ultimate Universe: Finale have started doing the rounds on social media today, confirming some major plot points. Chief among them is a final teaser that confirms "The Ultimate Universe Will Return." That's right, this world is not dead; in fact, Cap and Spidey are both resurrected via the Immortus Engine. 

There's even a tease for a future Ultimate Spider-Man series when the young May Parker is shown wearing her father and brother's Picotech suit. 

"Doom" (this world's Reed Richards) is freed and reunited with his family, and The Maker is revealed to have survived as a small piece of the Symbiote he's been infused with for several years now. However, he's fallen into the hands of a character we haven't met in this world until the final issue: the real Doctor Doom, who is younger here and has no scars. 

Marvel Comics has yet to reveal the Ultimate Universe's future, but we'd bet on an announcement being made during next month's San Diego Comic-Con. For now, the publisher is busy hyping up another alternate reality, the Midnight Universe. 

It should go without saying that these spoilers are out of context, so make sure to pick up Ultimate Endgame #5 and Ultimate Universe: Finale tomorrow.

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by TERRY DODSON, JONAS SCHARF
Cover by MARK BROOKS

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE...Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell...

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: FINALE #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP, JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by PHIL NOTO

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/23/2026, 4:12 PM

The Ultimates line of Marvel comics had some good and some bad, but it didn't have legs and will ultimately be remembered as a failure.

Good idea, but it ran out of good ideas pretty quickly.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/23/2026, 5:02 PM
@DocSpock - Repacking the freakin' BEYONDER as a cosmic version of DAREDEVIL was one of those "bad" choices IMO. 🙄
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/23/2026, 4:20 PM
So the idea, I guess would be to revisit it again in a couple of years or at least keep the characters in their pocket for future cross-over potential? It's been a while since the last Spider-Verse.
It sucks that nobody stayed dead, like didn't even wait for the event to end before bringing them back, is just deflating for the whole story. Obviously The Maker was going to survive somehow, he's too important to kill him for real.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 6/23/2026, 5:02 PM
So, they ultimately pivoted to some strange Dr. Doom nonsense, in service of Doomsday. Got it.

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