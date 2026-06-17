Wolverine: Paradise: Dan Panosian Returns For A Sun Soaked, Bloody New Logan Limited Series This Fall

When you're the best there is at what you do, there's no such thing as a vacation. However, this October, creator Dan Panosian takes the reins of Wolverine, steering him into an all-new auteur-driven saga in the pages of Wolverine: Paradise.

The five-issue limited series drops Logan into the sun-soaked streets of Miami, where a much-needed getaway quickly spirals into an explosive, retro-style adventure packed with old friends, including fellow X-Man Dazzler, and deadly new enemies.

This has all the makings of a fun, blood-soaked Wolverine adventure. While Benjamin Percy has been doing a phenomenal job with the fan-favourite mutant's ongoing series, this still feels like the type of Logan-led tale we haven't seen for some time.

Here's the official description for Wolverine: Paradise #1, which slashes its way into comic book stores on October 14:

ESCAPE...INTO DANGER! Logan steps away from the X-Men…but awaiting under the glitz and glamour of Miami is a simmering criminal underworld, and a crucible that will bring out the warrior, the mutant—the Wolverine! After crossing paths with Dazzler, Logan goes to war with a ruthless criminal underworld, including a mysterious new supervillain pulling the strings. The heat is rising fast—and things are only going to get hotter from here as Logan discovers "paradise" is anything but.

"Wolverine is one of the most iconic characters in comics, but what has always drawn me to Logan is the humanity beneath the legend," Panosian shared today. "With Wolverine: Paradise, I wanted to tell a story that embraces the action and danger readers expect while exploring a man searching for a glimpse of hope in a place that promises paradise."

"Getting the opportunity to both write and draw Logan's journey has been a true career highlight like no other," the writer and artist added.

Could a series like this inspire what we eventually see from Wolverine in the MCU? It's certainly possible, especially now that there are closer ties between the live-action and comic book divisions.

For now, Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That may be his final farewell to the character, but we all thought that was the case when Logan was released in 2017, remember.

Check out Panosian's Wolverine: Paradise #1 cover below, and stay tuned for updates as we have them.