DC Studios Files New Trademarks For LANTERNS, GORILLA GRODD...And THE FLASH?

The DCU slate hasn't taken shape as quickly as we'd hoped after 2023's "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" announcements. However, for every movie and TV show that hasn't materialised, quite a few new projects are on the way.

This summer will see the launch of Lanterns on HBO, a new take on the Green Lantern mythos after the 2011 movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

According to our friends at @DCFilmNews, DC Studios has covered its bases by filing three trademark applications for "Lanterns." However, even more interesting is that five have been filed for "Gorilla Grodd," the rumoured villain of the Jimmy Olsen DC Crime series that's in the works.

These were filed across multiple categories, including "Motion Pictures," "Entertainment Services," "Comic Books," "Toys," and "Apparel."

DC Crime is expected to be a documentary-style series, exploring the origin stories of various villains. It's impossible to tell Grodd's story without The Flash (though that certainly hasn't stopped Clayface from moving forward despite the DCU not having a Batman), and an apparent trademark filing for the Scarlet Speedster has been receiving a lot of attention on social media.

Calling that speculation "extremely misleading," the DC fan account explained, "What's being filed is THE FLASH stylized mark (the specific text treatment + lightning-bolt circle design) across 12 classes, including cosmetics, athletic bags, entertainment services, motion picture, glassware, and more."

This appears to be a refiling. DC previously submitted this exact stylized mark on an intent-to-use basis but failed to file a timely Statement of Use, which led to abandonment. That’s why it’s being refiled."

If DC were filing in anticipation of a new film or series, they would typically file a WORD MARK, not a stylized mark," they continue. "A word mark offers the strongest protection because it covers the name in any font, style, or design. A stylized mark only protects that specific visual presentation."

So, no, a new project revolving around The Flash isn't currently in the works. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has suggested that the Fastest Man Alive isn't currently a priority, so if Barry Allen or Wally West factor into DC Crime, then bet on him being a blur.

Recently, Grant Gustin confirmed that he won't be debuting in the DC Universe as The Flash. While Gunn hailed 2023's The Flash as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, fans didn't agree, and the franchise has, as a result, been shelved.