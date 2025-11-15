James Gunn Says There’s Never Been A Show Titled DC CRIME In Development; Confirms JIMMY OLSEN Series

James Gunn Says There’s Never Been A Show Titled DC CRIME In Development; Confirms JIMMY OLSEN Series

Shortly after reports came out about a Jimmy Olsen-centric TV series called DC Crime being in development, James Gunn took to social media to debunk the project’s title.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 15, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

DC Studios' universe is expanding rapidly. The franchise recently added a new project to its already prolific slate: A Jimmy Olsen TV series—at the time called DC Crime. The series will star Skyler Gisondo as Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen, as he, alongside the Daily Planet crew (minus Lois Lane and Clark Kent), investigates different villains in the DCU. 

Jimmy Olsen's standalone vehicle was met with both excitement and curiosity from fans. Being a fictional true-crime-style docuseries developed by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, creators of Netflix's American Vandal, the show is shaping up to be a unique comic book adaptation. Now, an interesting development has happened, as James Gunn has revealed the show's reported title is not accurate. 

Repliying on Threads to a post from Deadline reporting on the show, the director revealed that a series named DC Crime has never existed:

image host

"Just FYI, there has never been a project titled "DC Crime" in development, not even as a working title. I don't know where that came from, but it's weird." To prevent confusion, the director followed up that response stating the report on the show itself isn't false, "And no, that doesn't mean all of the rest of the story is false."

So, the series itself is real, but it's not titled DC Crime. This was corroborated when a user on Threads asked Gunn if the show itself was fake, or just the title. The director simply replied"Title."

Responding to another fan, the Superman director revealed that the reason he cleared this up was because he'd had people in real life mention DC Crime to him, which confused him: "The story is from five days ago, and I've had a few people come up to me IRL and say, "I can't wait for DC Crime!" I was confused, to say the least!"

image host

The series' reported structure presents an interesting storytelling opportunity for DC Studios. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be a documentary-style series focused on Jimmy Olsen investigating different villains from across the DC Universe. The show's first season is expected to focus on The Flash baddie Gorilla Grodd. 

With it exploring different villains from the DC Universe, the series can quickly increase the villain population of the DCU without the need for different multi-million-dollar superhero films to establish them over the course of many years. That isn't to say there's anything bad about slow growth in a franchise. It's just a curious strategy that can allow DC Studios to populate its franchise in a relatively swift manner. This is, of course, depends on how successful the series turns out to be once it releases.  

Though Jimmy Olsen's show does not yet have a release date, the character will probably return in Man of Tomorrow. The film arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. 

What do you think about the Jimmy Olsen series not being DC Crime? What would you like it to be called? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Appears To Tease Brainiac With Cryptic Image
Related:

MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Appears To Tease Brainiac With Cryptic Image
As Warner Bros. Discovery Prepares For A Sale, David Zaslav Is Getting An Impressive Compensation Package
Recommended For You:

As Warner Bros. Discovery Prepares For A Sale, David Zaslav Is Getting An Impressive Compensation Package

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/15/2025, 6:02 PM
Jimmy’s a toxic manipulator, and gaslighter.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/15/2025, 6:07 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - Jimmy was just smashing poon. Leave him alone.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 11/15/2025, 6:05 PM
DC Crime starring Batman will continue after these messages!
Repian
Repian - 11/15/2025, 6:12 PM
@Truoptimusprime - Nah. I want to watch an animated series in this style.
User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/15/2025, 6:52 PM
@Repian - Wood
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/15/2025, 6:11 PM
Love the idea. Olson has seriously been underutilized and overlooked in Superman cinema for decades. It’s nice to see a good actor ginger play the role. Develop the character and introduce us to the underbelly of metropolis, stuff too small for the big screen and Supes but expands the universe and connects to other stuff like Batman, Flash, and even Lanterns.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/15/2025, 6:17 PM
I like the actor for Olson, so I'm more optimistic than not for this one. Dude was great on The Santa Clara Diet.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/15/2025, 6:28 PM
Zero interest in this series.

Jimmy Olsen is just a supporting character.
Repian
Repian - 11/15/2025, 6:32 PM
It would be great if a season focused on the mysterious disappearance of Jack Ryder. Interviews with Gotham City villains, patients from Arkham Asylum. They were all potential suspects because Ryder mentioned them on his show. An exclusive interview with the Joker and interviews with the detective assigned to the case, Crispus Allen.
User Comment Image
LoudLon
LoudLon - 11/15/2025, 6:33 PM
I'd be down for a Jimmy Olsen spin-off. Skyler Gisondo's a very talented young actor I've seen in everything from My Name is Earl, to Rob Zombie's Halloween, Four Christmases, Righteous Gemstones (he was particularly good in that), and many other things. The kid's good. Let's give him his own series, see how he does as a lead.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/15/2025, 6:49 PM
Quality over quantity you say

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder