James Gunn Posts Picture Of The MAN OF TOMORROW Art Department, Seemingly Teasing Return Of SUPERMAN Actor

True to James Gunn's fast-working style, Man of Tomorrow is coming along surprisingly quickly leading up to its July 2027 release date. Despite having only been announced in September, the film has already been translated into storyboard form, and is gearing up to start filming in 2026. The Superman sequel is a particularly exciting project in the DCU, given that it will see Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and his nemesis, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), join forces to fight against Brainiac.

Anticipation is running high for the project, and fans are understandably eager to know more about it. Now, the director has provided two teases for it. Gunn posted to his Instagram story a picture of an office, with a picture of actor Stephen Blackehart as his character from Superman and Peacemaker Season 2—the overly loyal LuthorCorp scientist Sydney Happersen. The director wrote on the post: "[Happersen] on the wall in the [Man of Tomorrow] art department."

Blackehart is one of Gunn's closest friends, and has had roles in the entire Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (as different characters), The Suicide Squad (as Briscoe), and, as mentioned, Peacemaker Season 2 and Superman. Given his involvement in all of James Gunn's major productions, and the director himself posting a cut-out of him in the Man of Tomorrow offices, it's likely a safe bet to say the actor will return to the DCU as Happersen in the 2027 follow-up.

Gunn is known to share various BTS pics during pre-production and filming of his projects. With Man of Tomorrow in full swing, we could be in line for more pictures from the film's development. Following his role in Superman, Happersen has grown to become a fairly important part of DC's new live-action universe. After he served as Lex Luthor's close collaborator, the villain recommended Happersen to A.R.G.U.S.' Rick Flag, Sr. to find open dimensional portals.

Given that increasingly important role, it will be interesting to see if he becomes more pivotal in Man of Tomorrow. Happersen is not an original DCU creation. He is, in fact, an old, obscure character from the comics, created by John Byrne, who debuted in the pages of 1987's Superman #2. Happersen is a loyal underling of Lex Luthor, and at one point even examined Brainiac. That last connection may make him appearing in Man of Tomorrow even likelier.

Prior to the release of Superman, Gunn posted a picture of Blackehart revealing his role in the film:

Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters on July 9, 2027.

