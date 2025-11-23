MAN OF TOMORROW: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Confirms When Shooting Begins On The SUPERMAN Sequel

Superman and Peacemaker star Nicholas Hoult was recently asked what he could share about DC Studios and James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, and the actor remained tight-lipped aside from one key confirmation.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 23, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn has described Man of Tomorrow as not a direct sequel to Superman, but a follow-up. Peacemaker Season 2, meanwhile, should supposedly be considered a prequel to the upcoming movie. It is, however, the next chapter in the "Superman Saga."

Ultimately, it's an awfully convoluted way to describe, well, a sequel. 

Regardless, much of the movie is shrouded in secrecy. We know the plan is for Superman and Lex Luthor to team up against a much bigger threat (confirmed by the trades as Brainiac), and that the latter will don his green and purple War Suit from the comics. 

During a recent convention appearance, Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult was asked to reveal something about the upcoming movie. "I can't. I would get in so much trouble," he stated. "But we start shooting in April. And I'm excited."

Various outlets have reported that filming begins in April, so Hoult's confirmation is welcomed. We'd expect Man of Tomorrow to head to Cleveland and Atlanta to shoot scenes set in Metropolis, meaning set photos should find their way online pretty quickly next Spring (with any luck, the AI-generated fakes will have ended by then).

Hoult's take on Lex was well-received by fans, and it's going to be very interesting finding out what happens when he and Superman are forced to put their differences aside to battle Brainiac. 

"It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat," Gunn previously revealed. "It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie."

"I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly," the filmmaker and studio executive added. "I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. Recent reports point to Gunn possibly looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman, while Dracula star Claes Bang has been named as a possible contender for Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 4:21 PM
Who's ready for the DCU's next flop? I know I am!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 5:25 PM
@WalletsClosed -

As long as flop-y doesn't refer to the women's anatomy in the movie then I'll give it a chance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2025, 4:26 PM
I thought Gunn already said they start shooting in April but nice to get additional confirmation regardless..

Anyway , I have liked Hoult’s performance and version of Lex so looking forward to seeing more of his dynamic with Corenswet’s Superman in MOT aswell as hopefully being fleshed out more himself.

I feel there’s implication that this Lex is self made moreso then someone who comes from wealth like certain iterations I hope we find out about his backstory because it could lead to some interesting parallels with Clark with both having humble beginnings etc!!.

User Comment Image

However I feel if that was the case then he would have named his company Lexcorp then Luthorcorp due to his ego.
kseven
kseven - 11/23/2025, 4:29 PM
Best Lex Luthor in live action of all time. Can't wait for more!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 5:26 PM
@kseven - Sherman Howard is.

But, I'll give Hoult props
kseven
kseven - 11/23/2025, 5:52 PM
@lazlodaytona - even tho I'm not a fan of the Superboy concept, he was great.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/23/2025, 6:49 PM
@kseven - 🤣🤣🤣
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/23/2025, 4:44 PM
Another 2 years of fake hype 😮‍💨
Forthas
Forthas - 11/23/2025, 5:23 PM
I think I was more excited for Superman and Lois...a TV show I have never watched!

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 5:28 PM
@Forthas - you didn't miss anything. The show was a small level of dogsh1t slightly above the giant, smelly, corn-filled turd that was 10 seasons of Smallville.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 5:31 PM
Man of Tomorrow.
Here's hoping Gunn learned, as he said, what doesn't work. His Superman had a LOT that did not work.

Let's look forward to non-Gunn written or directed stuff coming out like Supergirl, Clayface, and Lanterns.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/23/2025, 6:50 PM
@lazlodaytona - there zero hope for a gunn directed/written superman. We've learned the hard way already
mck13
mck13 - 11/23/2025, 7:04 PM
The Gunn Verse is dead….bury it!!😆
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 7:18 PM
Good. Looking forward to seeing how Brainiac turns out.

