MAN OF TOMORROW: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Confirms When Shooting Begins On The SUPERMAN Sequel

James Gunn has described Man of Tomorrow as not a direct sequel to Superman, but a follow-up. Peacemaker Season 2, meanwhile, should supposedly be considered a prequel to the upcoming movie. It is, however, the next chapter in the "Superman Saga."

Ultimately, it's an awfully convoluted way to describe, well, a sequel.

Regardless, much of the movie is shrouded in secrecy. We know the plan is for Superman and Lex Luthor to team up against a much bigger threat (confirmed by the trades as Brainiac), and that the latter will don his green and purple War Suit from the comics.

During a recent convention appearance, Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult was asked to reveal something about the upcoming movie. "I can't. I would get in so much trouble," he stated. "But we start shooting in April. And I'm excited."

Various outlets have reported that filming begins in April, so Hoult's confirmation is welcomed. We'd expect Man of Tomorrow to head to Cleveland and Atlanta to shoot scenes set in Metropolis, meaning set photos should find their way online pretty quickly next Spring (with any luck, the AI-generated fakes will have ended by then).

Hoult's take on Lex was well-received by fans, and it's going to be very interesting finding out what happens when he and Superman are forced to put their differences aside to battle Brainiac.

"It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat," Gunn previously revealed. "It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie."

"I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly," the filmmaker and studio executive added. "I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. Recent reports point to Gunn possibly looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman, while Dracula star Claes Bang has been named as a possible contender for Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.