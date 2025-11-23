MAN OF TOMORROW: James Gunn Reveals Massive Stack Of Storyboards And Teases Start Of Production

The holidays are fast approaching, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn remains hard at work on Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming Superman sequel that's set to pit Clark Kent and Lex Luthor against Brainiac.

Taking to Instagram, Gunn shared a first look at a huge pile of storyboards for the upcoming DCU movie. Look closely, and you'll see a sketch of someone on top...could this be our crudely drawn first look at Brainiac? We'll let you decide.

Gunn captioned the post, "New stack of storyboards ready for the crew Monday morning."

According to multiple sources, Man of Tomorrow isn't expected to begin shooting until next April. However, Gunn saying that he'll be passing these to the sequel's crew on Monday confirms that pre-production work is in full swing.

We wouldn't expect to see any sort of proper first look at this movie until well into 2026. Chances are, Man of Tomorrow will be shooting in public spaces again, meaning we should only be waiting for set photos for a matter of months.

Gunn has kept Man of Tomorrow's plot under wraps, but the next chapter in "The Superman Saga" is likely crucial tp his wider plans for the DCU. Checkmate and Salvation are both expected to appear after debuting in Peacemaker Season 2.

"I did a lot of experimental stuff with shooting flying, and I think I learned a lot about what worked and what didn't work as well," Gunn previously said of how what he learned from Superman will impact his next DC Studios movie. "And so one of the things I'm the most excited about are these few action sequences in Man of Tomorrow. And so putting those together has been really fun."

"I always learn a lot with every movie in terms of what works and what doesn't. I think the proof of concept worked in terms of who Superman was. And then, there are things that I think that can be improved. And not only improved, but just different," he continued. "I like my movies to be different. Guardians 1 is not the same as Guardians 3. They're different."

"And Man of Tomorrow will not be the same as Superman. And it is Lex's story too, so it's the two of them. That colors it in a totally different way,"

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. Recent reports point to Gunn possibly looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman, while Dracula star Claes Bang has been named as a possible contender for Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.