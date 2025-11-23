MAN OF TOMORROW: James Gunn Reveals Massive Stack Of Storyboards And Teases Start Of Production

Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn has shared a huge stack of storyboards from his upcoming Superman sequel, confirming that pre-production is well underway. Plus, is that a first look at Brainiac?!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 23, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The holidays are fast approaching, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn remains hard at work on Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming Superman sequel that's set to pit Clark Kent and Lex Luthor against Brainiac. 

Taking to Instagram, Gunn shared a first look at a huge pile of storyboards for the upcoming DCU movie. Look closely, and you'll see a sketch of someone on top...could this be our crudely drawn first look at Brainiac? We'll let you decide. 

Gunn captioned the post, "New stack of storyboards ready for the crew Monday morning." 

According to multiple sources, Man of Tomorrow isn't expected to begin shooting until next April. However, Gunn saying that he'll be passing these to the sequel's crew on Monday confirms that pre-production work is in full swing.

We wouldn't expect to see any sort of proper first look at this movie until well into 2026. Chances are, Man of Tomorrow will be shooting in public spaces again, meaning we should only be waiting for set photos for a matter of months. 

Gunn has kept Man of Tomorrow's plot under wraps, but the next chapter in "The Superman Saga" is likely crucial tp his wider plans for the DCU. Checkmate and Salvation are both expected to appear after debuting in Peacemaker Season 2.

"I did a lot of experimental stuff with shooting flying, and I think I learned a lot about what worked and what didn't work as well," Gunn previously said of how what he learned from Superman will impact his next DC Studios movie. "And so one of the things I'm the most excited about are these few action sequences in Man of Tomorrow. And so putting those together has been really fun."

"I always learn a lot with every movie in terms of what works and what doesn't. I think the proof of concept worked in terms of who Superman was. And then, there are things that I think that can be improved. And not only improved, but just different," he continued. "I like my movies to be different. Guardians 1 is not the same as Guardians 3. They're different."

"And Man of Tomorrow will not be the same as Superman. And it is Lex's story too, so it's the two of them. That colors it in a totally different way,"

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. Recent reports point to Gunn possibly looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman, while Dracula star Claes Bang has been named as a possible contender for Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

1 2
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 11/23/2025, 12:39 PM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:16 PM
@2BOOKOO4U - that thing raped me
Forthas
Forthas - 11/23/2025, 12:40 PM
The only question now is who will get kicked in the balls this time around...I am looking at you...Mr. Terrific!
Reez
Reez - 11/23/2025, 1:00 PM
@Forthas - Only another two entire years of you being laughably triggered every single day until Man of Tomorrow! XD XD XD XD XD XD
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:16 PM
@Forthas - He already has a lot of balls
Forthas
Forthas - 11/23/2025, 1:20 PM
@lazlodaytona - Good one!!!!!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:37 PM
@Forthas - if it made you laugh my friend? Then today is a good day 😁
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/23/2025, 3:26 PM
@Forthas - it be goku vs android 13 that ball fight attack happend before Superman not on fan complained cry about it moment happend in Superman it’s completely different

?si=S6VNW63Trjm-IG23
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/23/2025, 3:26 PM
@Reez - how did it make him angry ?
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/23/2025, 12:46 PM
Hard to find fault with this man’s work ethic.

I mean, the usual gang of idiots will be able to do it, probably rolled into a lame joke….

But otherwise, the guy does the work!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/23/2025, 12:48 PM
@ElJefe - yea, its just shoddy work
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/23/2025, 1:01 PM
@ElJefe - Cocaine
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:18 PM
@ElJefe - yeah, most sequels take 3 or 4, sometimes 5 years to get put out. He's going after it
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/23/2025, 12:49 PM
So, is gunn definitely writing and directing this?
Reez
Reez - 11/23/2025, 12:58 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - "Shoddy work" doesn't get record high viewership; multiple box-office records broken; and consistently positive reviews from both critics and paying customers, braindead troll.

Laughably cry and fail harder
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:19 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - yes. It's been confirmed 115 times from his various social media accounts
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/23/2025, 1:31 PM
@lazlodaytona - damn. What an absolute shame
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 1:33 PM
@Reez - Glaze him some more will ya?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:45 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - I was kidding but, sadly, it's probably true
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2025, 12:51 PM
Cool!!.

Considering the movie starts filming in early 2026 , it’s not surprising pre-production is in full swing…

I hope the movie is longer and somewhat different visually in regards to Superman which was still solid overall imo.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 12:53 PM
Gunn definitely stays on his grind.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:19 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - that could go in so many different ways
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 1:23 PM
@lazlodaytona - True, but outside of trash like the latter of Peacemaker, it's going good so far🤷🏾‍♂️
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 1:32 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - The grind to make shit
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 1:33 PM
@WalletsClosed - Cry more.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 1:34 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - The only ones that will be crying are the Gunntards when this movie fails and the reboot inevitably happens
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:41 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I liked Peacemaker S2 better than 1, but the 1st and last episodes sucked hard. Like, donkey-balls hard.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 1:43 PM
@WalletsClosed - Nice crystal ball you got there 🤡
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:44 PM
@WalletsClosed - what do you make of Snyder's black n white photos so far?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 1:46 PM
@lazlodaytona - I thought Episode 1 of S2 was meh, but the last episode of S2 was a joke, and felt like a bloated music video with Gunn going out of his way to show one of his favorite bands. As far as S1 goes, I think that blows S2 out of the water just how more epic it felt.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 1:48 PM
@lazlodaytona - He knows Gunn's time is up. I love them lol
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:50 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I guess so. Completely understand.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:56 PM
@WalletsClosed - I like them too. Not because he might come back. They're just cool pics.

I'd like to have a private DM conversation with you about Snyder's universe he kinda created.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/23/2025, 12:54 PM
That’s one big pile of fart and dick jokes.
Reez
Reez - 11/23/2025, 1:01 PM
@Lisa89 - Keep failing, dorkus
RolandD
RolandD - 11/23/2025, 3:21 PM
@Lisa89 - Which Superman had zero of.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 11/23/2025, 1:05 PM
Makes me wonder if he knows the jig is up at DC and is wanting to make a last impression on folks.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/23/2025, 1:07 PM
@PapaBear562 - hopefully the jig is up and this is also not released
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2025, 1:21 PM
@PapaBear562 - not his biggest fan, but I seriously doubt it's up. Even after being officially bought out, it'll take two to three years for the deal to be completed.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/23/2025, 1:18 PM
User Comment Image
1 2

