Mystery DCU Project Receives An Updates From James Gunn Who Confirms He's Not Writing Or Directing It

Mystery DCU Project Receives An Updates From James Gunn Who Confirms He's Not Writing Or Directing It

A few months ago, James Gunn revealed the existence of a secret DCU project, though he avoided sharing specifics, concerned that rival studios might steal the idea if it became public.

News
By MarkJulian - Sep 12, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Back in June 2025, James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, revealed the existence of a secret DCU project, one that was never revealed during the rollout of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

Said Gunn, "There was one thing that I knew about from the very beginning that when I pitched to David Zaslav what the DCU would be, I pitched to him, but we did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company. And so that’s one of the main things.”

Now, we somewhat have an update on this project (presumably, unless there's another secret project in the works at DCU). Appearing on the Peacemaker The Official Podcast, Gunn stated that the project has a writer and director and that it's not him.

"I was just meeting with The Writer and Director of a Forthcoming Secret DCU Project that we're doing and they were asking us about how much VFX and How much it costs and How Many VFX characters we can have and than they were talking about the Superheroes in the show and I was like The One Thing you kind of got to be careful about is the Superhero Costumes because they're really difficult to make, they're difficult to make Look Good and they usually costs a lot more money than it does creating a CGI Character."

It's presumed that all of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters are gradually building toward a large-scale, event-style movie. However, unlike the MCU phases, each television and film project won’t be forced into a single, rigid continuity; instead- each project is allowed to stand on its own while still contributing to the bigger picture. 

Following Supergirl, confirmed DCU projects include Lanterns (TV series), Clayface, (film), and Man of Tomorrow (film). 

DCU projects in the works without a revealed release date include Wonder Woman, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Waller, Booster Gold, an animated Blue Beetle TV series, and Paradise Lost.

As for what fans think the secret project could be, there are theories that Gunn is developing a project based on the New Gods, or a Crisis-event style film that brings back characters from the DCEU.

As for when this project could potentially be announced, there's New York Comic-Con, which kicks off in October or the reveal could come during WBD CEO David Zaslav's next Warner Bros. Discovery investor / earnings call for Q3 2025, which is currently undated but typically occurs in early November.

HENCHMAN: Zach Cregger Says Much Of What Has Been Reported About His DC Comics Script Is Not True
Related:

HENCHMAN: Zach Cregger Says Much Of What Has Been Reported About His DC Comics Script Is "Not True"
James Gunn Shares More Disappointing Updates On THE AUTHORITY And WALLER; Teases STATIC SHOCK In The DCU
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Shares More Disappointing Updates On THE AUTHORITY And WALLER; Teases STATIC SHOCK In The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/12/2025, 1:26 PM
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/12/2025, 1:27 PM
James make a movie about Unity AND frienship not about división AND hate like Superman...we live in a dark Time in América...we need to be united after what happened
krayzeman
krayzeman - 9/12/2025, 2:04 PM
@Malatrova15 - Im confused. The Superman movie WAS about unity and friendship and being good. Definietely needed that type of movie right now
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 9/12/2025, 1:27 PM
Says the guy that has given us the worst Superman suit
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/12/2025, 1:28 PM
Watch it be another "passion project" that won't make any money. Gunn has set DC back 50 years. From the looks of it, Peacemaker is STILL not charting and people are liking this season less than the first. DCU is DOA.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/12/2025, 1:30 PM
I’ve been a fan of Alan Ritchson for Batman for a while now, and prior I was always keen on the idea of him for Shazam. But lately I’ve been warming up to the idea of him as Orion. A New Gods movie that sets up Darkseid would be nice.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/12/2025, 1:30 PM

They need to do a LOT more world building before throwing the universal blow out at us.

You need to have more top characters before trying something like that. Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, etc.

And I hope it's NOT New Gods/Darkseid/Apokolips/etc. related.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/12/2025, 1:33 PM
@DocSpock - they are doing in a few movies what marvel too years to do
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/12/2025, 1:39 PM
@HelloBoysImBack -

And thru IW/Endgame, Marvel did it right.

I think if the new DCU tries to do that too fast, they could fail as fast as the SnyderVerse did.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 9/12/2025, 1:42 PM
His suits look so cheap though. There are cosplayers making better suits now.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 9/12/2025, 1:46 PM
Definitely not Crisis since it's a show a d not a movie
Forthas
Forthas - 9/12/2025, 1:59 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2025, 2:09 PM
It seems a bit presumptuous to assume that that this secret project is the one Gunn previously talked about because he has said there atleast a few of these types of things going over at the studio right now so could be one of them aswell…

Plus is it me or does he slip up and reveal that it’s a show or is he saying they were talking about Peacemaker?.

Anyway , interesting to get some insight into the process regardless especially finding out that costumes can be more expensive then VFX in James’s experience since I feel it would be the other way around.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 9/12/2025, 2:12 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder