DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Blake Lively Leans Into Ladypool Rumors At Premiere As More Reactions Land - SPOILERS

Disney has released some photos from last night's world premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine in New York, where Blake Lively wore a Merc With a Mouth-inspired outfit...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The world premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine was held in New York last night, and the stars of the movie donned their glad rags for the glitzy red carpet event prior to the screening.

The most talked about outfit was Blake Lively's eye-catching Deadpool-inspired number, which added more fuel to the rumors that she will be suiting-up as Ladypool, aka Wanda Wilson, in the movie. Of course, she could simply be paying homage to the character that has now become synonymous with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The social media embargo also lifted last night, and more reactions have been shared online. While the first round included a few mixed/negative verdicts, we'd say these latest posts are a lot more positive overall.

The reactions are spoiler-free, but some of the photos might give away certain cameos - although none that haven't already been spotlighted in the trailers.

Check out the red carpet photos and reactions below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/23/2024, 7:27 AM
Rachel Leishman’s review is interesting…
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/23/2024, 7:29 AM
The gif that Cris Parker posted, Hugh looks very weird in that. I've seen it before, it looks like his face is cg or something. Like maybe they cg'd the mask off his face? Or something else. But yea dude looks funny
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 7:37 AM
Release the critic reviews, lol!
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 7/23/2024, 7:53 AM
Bro almost all of these are fangirl/boys of either Disney/comics or wannabe critics.

Where are the, you know, the real critic reviews that are not in Disneys pocket. One of these reviews is from a woman who only reacts to Marvel/Star wars shit and eats up everything.

Back in the day reviewers were actual pros who werent affiliated with brands or studios now half the reviewers or more are fanboys/girls in studio pockets. I don't know how most of them got approved.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/23/2024, 8:32 AM
@Typhoon20 - Who cares what they might think? I don't need this to be Oppenheimer. I need it to be exactly what those fanboys and fangirls are saying it is, up above. This is designed to make me cream myself, not to recommend it to Marty as an example of true cinema.
campblood
campblood - 7/23/2024, 7:54 AM
She’s got a great smile, I get why Reynolds went for her.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/23/2024, 7:57 AM
Didnt read anything. Going dark on this site and most of the interwebs to be spoiler free going into Friday. Stay strong friends and hope this movie is great!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/23/2024, 8:02 AM
I positive thats where he has the mask on
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/23/2024, 8:19 AM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 8:22 AM
Lol at mr loyalist "marvel can do no wrong" Josh here 🤣🤣🤣🤣

"This is #AvengersEndgame and #SpiderManNoWayHome great. It’s also the best #Deadpool movie. If you thought Jackman was good in #Logan, oh boy, just wait until you see what he does here. Reynolds was born for this role. #DeadpoolAndWolverine"
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2024, 8:22 AM
I'm at the point I'm sick of seeing DPvW articles, tv trailers and behind the scenes stuff.

Am looking forward to the film and I do believe it will be incredible. But it's time to ease up on all the commercialism for a couple days and let the early Thursday night previews of the film define how it's gonna be to the general public.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/23/2024, 8:32 AM
@lazlodaytona - Idk, promo for this has been genius. They even have the pair of them doing blood donor adverts, which is hilarious. I was like wtf when I saw it last night 😂
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/23/2024, 8:23 AM
You lot are funny. Once the ‘real’ critic reviews drop, you’re just going to accuse them of being paid off by Disney anyway 😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 8:26 AM
@FireandBlood - so why not release it early??? Because they cant pay all of them 🤣🤣🤣
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/23/2024, 8:29 AM
@vectorsigma - Because it’s a movie full of spoilers, and they’ve never paid them off. It’s actually WB, the company you bat for, that’s been caught out for that, least you forget.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 8:34 AM
@FireandBlood - reviews dont need spoilers, itnis not spoilers why reviews are embargoed.

And correction im only for Gunn's DCU
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/23/2024, 8:24 AM
I guess that means Gigi Hadid is playing Lady Wolverine?

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/23/2024, 8:39 AM
Good titty-loving golly, Ms Reynolds!

How sensational does Blake look in that red outfit? Ryan you lucky, lucky, luck-dog you.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/23/2024, 8:47 AM
@ObserverIO - Ryan stay lucky! Lets not forget he wifed up Johannson when she was PEAK!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/23/2024, 8:50 AM
@ObserverIO - i think he also passed through peak Charlize Theron and Racheal Leigh Cooke! Guy has a gift!

