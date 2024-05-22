DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Breaks All-Time Day 1 Ticket Sales Record For An R-Rated Movie

The first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine smashed global records back in February by scoring 365 million views in 24 hours, and the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut has now broken another pre-release record.

Tickets went on sale earlier this week with a new teaser (check it out below), and the CEO of AMC Theaters, Adam Aron, has now announced that the superhero team-up movie sold more tickets on day one than any other R-rated movie in the company's history.

This is just one theater chain, of course, but AMC is the biggest in the world, with the largest share of the U.S. theater market ahead of Regal and Cinemark.

The prospect of seeing Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan is clearly a huge draw, and while it obviously remains to be seen how the movie ultimately performs at the box office, this is a very good sign.

Marvel Studios really needs a box office win after a run of disappointing movies, including the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels - which actually emerged as the lowest-grossing film in the history of the MCU.

Many big movies will open in May, June & July. Including Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Opens July 25. Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever.… pic.twitter.com/BSpNKndFwr — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) May 22, 2024

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.