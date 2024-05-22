DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Breaks All-Time Day 1 Ticket Sales Record For An R-Rated Movie

Tickets for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine went on sale this past Monday, and AMC has announced that the movie broke the all-time ticket sale record for an R-rated release...

By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine smashed global records back in February by scoring 365 million views in 24 hours, and the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut has now broken another pre-release record.

Tickets went on sale earlier this week with a new teaser (check it out below), and the CEO of AMC Theaters, Adam Aron, has now announced that the superhero team-up movie sold more tickets on day one than any other R-rated movie in the company's history.

This is just one theater chain, of course, but AMC is the biggest in the world, with the largest share of the U.S. theater market ahead of Regal and Cinemark.

The prospect of seeing Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan is clearly a huge draw, and while it obviously remains to be seen how the movie ultimately performs at the box office, this is a very good sign.

Marvel Studios really needs a box office win after a run of disappointing movies, including the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels - which actually emerged as the lowest-grossing film in the history of the MCU.

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/22/2024, 12:41 PM
$1 Billion train departing the station.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/22/2024, 12:49 PM
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2024, 12:55 PM
@bobevanz - what did he work on again? I remember liking it whatever that was. Star trek snw?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2024, 1:04 PM
@SonOfAGif - if it does get that, the budget had blown up because of the cameos that it will be a minor profit. And that is a big IF
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/22/2024, 12:42 PM
I still remember how MCU-fanboys were already making excuses for this movie cause they knew Disney wouldn't make an R-Rated movie and there was no need to make an R-Rated Deadpool movie, you could "capture the spirit" in PG-13, how the comics are not that "mature", their whole definition of R-Rated and something being "mature" f*cking sucked, absolute damage control.

Adapt or die, let shit grow and evolve, that's literally the whole thing about mutants.

"Ryan Reynolds said this week he was “surprised” Disney allowed the R-rating on their upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. The film, out July 26, will be Marvel’s first R movie.

“I hope this doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this,” Reynolds said during an interview with Fandango. “It’s a huge step for them, it adds a whole color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining for forever.”

Reynolds also said the rating wasn’t about “exploiting” the ability to “just do R-rated stuff,” but because “there’s no other way to do it for this character in this world.”

And now we're here, a Disney and R-Rated MCU movie under Feige and the tickets sales are FIRE. :)
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/22/2024, 1:19 PM
@Doomsday8888 - you are absolutely correct sir.
LOGAN and JOKER proved u can have an R-Rated comicbook movie and it still nail it and be successful.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2024, 12:42 PM
These "milestones" are beginning to get annoying.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2024, 12:49 PM
@vectorsigma -

- of course it will have the most ticket sales in 1 day in 2024. But has broken any pre pandemic numbers?

- of course it will break ticket sales for an R film, it is a superhero big budget movie. But will it outgross Joker given that it has a small budget?

The google search engine is full of these "milestones" for this film to promote the movie.

Everything is so inorganic for this film ever since the first teaser image was posted.

Ill watch it ofc, but i dont like these marketing ploys
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/22/2024, 12:49 PM
@vectorsigma - you can smell the spin narrative 😂😂😂

as long as it excites the fan boys!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2024, 12:52 PM
@YouFlopped - "marvel learning from mistakes" 😅

Personally, these marketing strategies are insulting imo. But the sad part is that it works on mindless fan boys 😅
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 12:44 PM
That’s great , the hype has certainly been there no doubt!!.

It’s not just Marvel that needs this but theaters in general right now given the B.O’s underperformance in recent weeks aswell so having a big movie like this will certainly help both.

Anyway , looking forward to it since it just seems like a hell of a fun time!!.

User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/22/2024, 12:51 PM
Talk about a film being scared and overcompensating 😂

“The most tickets sold for a film featuring Wolverine after the year 2018” ass headline lol 😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2024, 12:54 PM
@YouFlopped - ill wait for that "wolverine after 2018" milestone. Not far from being true given how desperate these marketing ploys are 😂
grouch
grouch - 5/22/2024, 12:56 PM
@YouFlopped - this information has assassins creed shadow vibes. they had like 3 pre order sales in japan and people took that as massive gigantic selling stats with headlines like "MOST JAPAN PRE ORDERS EVER".. lmao 3 PRE ORDERS!!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2024, 1:00 PM
@grouch - oh dont give Marvel an idea 😂
grouch
grouch - 5/22/2024, 1:02 PM
@vectorsigma - best selling ticket sale on a wednesday before 3pm on a cloudy day within 5 minutes by 5 people over the age of 75 within 10 miles of each other in 2024. RECORD BREAKING STATS!°°°
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2024, 1:07 PM
@grouch - one for the books. $1B here we come!!! 🙃
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/22/2024, 1:20 PM
@YouFlopped - kinda an asinine statement
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 5/22/2024, 12:53 PM
Im excited. I hope it lived up to at least the quality of 1-2
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/22/2024, 1:21 PM
@HulkisHoly - what does 1-2 mean?

and I am beyond excited as well...
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2024, 12:59 PM
Remember, Shawn Levy is a hit and miss guy. Manage expectations.

Look at IF (Reynolds' latest movie). That film had Krasinski on it and a lot of good talent, Reynolds including. But was a poor movie critically and BO wise.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 5/22/2024, 1:06 PM
People are sleeping on how big this movie could be, especially if the script is strong and critics dig it too
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/22/2024, 1:16 PM
Well....duh🤷
PC04
PC04 - 5/22/2024, 1:19 PM
$1billion+ right here.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/22/2024, 1:23 PM
@PC04 - again.....

Well....duh🤷

