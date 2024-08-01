DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director Shares Shot Of Logan Facing-Off With [SPOILER]

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director Shares Shot Of Logan Facing-Off With [SPOILER]

Shawn Levy has taken to social media to share another leaked shot from Deadpool and Wolverine, this time giving us a look at Logan's face-off with a certain character...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 01, 2024 09:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine leaks have been doing the rounds for a while at this stage, and there are actually some decent quality screenshots/clips out there - some of which director Shawn Levy has been sharing via social media.

The filmmaker's latest post highlights a scene from early on in the movie, when Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is searching the Multiverse for a Wolverine Variant and comes upon Logan in his brown costume (which, it should be noted, some fans prefer to the yellow and blue) just as he's about to do battle with The Hulk.

We don't actually get to see them fight, but there's an awesome shot of Logan unsheathing his claws with the Green Goliath reflected in the adamantium blades. Levy shared this image, confirming that this moment is indeed a nod to the cover of The Incredible Hulk #340.

Rumors claimed that this was going to be both Eric Bana and Ed Norton's versions of the Hulk, but although we only see him for a few seconds as he swats the Merc With a Mouth away, this reflection does look much more like Mark Ruffalo's MCU interpretation of the character.

Hopefully, we'll actually get to witness Hulk vs. Wolverine in the MCU at some point.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/1/2024, 9:26 PM
You dummy Spoiler is a DC character and is not in this movie
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 9:26 PM
He looked good in that suit too.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 8/1/2024, 9:29 PM
i am actually shocked that we didn't get to see that face-off play out for a little longer
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 9:35 PM
@HeraldNumber7 - Saving it for better time
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/1/2024, 9:29 PM
these crazy mf'ers designed a perfect suit for just 10 seconds of screentime.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 8/1/2024, 9:36 PM
That suit looked sick! Showing the arms is stunning in Wolverine; even Singer could have adapted the black shor sleeves Ultimate suits.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 9:56 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - Singer was into bondage. It's why he casted twink actors and kept the older heroes dressed in tight leather. He had the younger ones walk around shirtless or in underwear whenever he could. That's why he got exposed for being into those S&M parties and sexually harassing male actors. And he would get drunk and get vulgar with staff. Singer directed his sexual desires into the imagery of the film.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/1/2024, 9:37 PM
I’m looking way too hard in the reflection of his claws and it looks modeled after ruffalo hulk circa avengers 2012
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 9:44 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yes it is.

Some said it was Nortons but it’s definitely Ruffallo
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 9:57 PM
@MyCoolYoung - It's Ragnarok Hulk when he was roaring at Fenrir.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/1/2024, 9:37 PM
I love the yellow suit but the brown looked way better. Just wish we could see the full suit with the mask.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 8/1/2024, 9:48 PM
Just saw this - what a glorious love letter to CBMs and comic books.

I mean, Deadpool invoked John Byrne!

User Comment Image

Literally never thought I’d see the day that comic books were so well represented on the big screen.
solskulldeath
solskulldeath - 8/1/2024, 9:54 PM
I'm gonna be honest that yellow brownish suit from John Byrne is glorious and wish they use that suit instead the current suit
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 8/1/2024, 9:56 PM
Almost as cool as that time we spray painted @Blackandyellow, then duct taped butter knives and sporks from Wendy's to his fists.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/1/2024, 9:56 PM
Marvel out here reviving careers
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 9:58 PM
@YouFlopped - So are they flopping or reviving? Like I don't get your angle anymore.

User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/1/2024, 10:04 PM
@SonOfAGif - this is the most successful film these guys have ever had 😂and it’s still underwhelming 🤦🏾‍♂️

They would shit themselves if this film is was half as successful as BP or MoM 😂

1.5 billion or flop. I’m rooting for the Jesus of the MCU even though he only made 25 mil more than WF and MoM 😂😂😂😂

But it’s a hit 🫢🫡
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 10:07 PM
@YouFlopped - HOW THE [frick] CAN IT NOT BE AS HALF SUCCESFUL AS MOM BUT MAKE 25 MIILLION MORE?
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/1/2024, 9:57 PM
Amazing callback. Seeing it now I wish he had his muttonchops and better yet his mask. I can understand why they held off until the climax.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 10:05 PM
It was a cool moment indeed..

Also I honestly like the brown & tan suit and yellow & blue about the same but I think Jackman looked better in the former than the latter.

User Comment Image

