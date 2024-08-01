DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director Shares Shot Of Logan Facing-Off With [SPOILER]

Deadpool and Wolverine leaks have been doing the rounds for a while at this stage, and there are actually some decent quality screenshots/clips out there - some of which director Shawn Levy has been sharing via social media.

The filmmaker's latest post highlights a scene from early on in the movie, when Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is searching the Multiverse for a Wolverine Variant and comes upon Logan in his brown costume (which, it should be noted, some fans prefer to the yellow and blue) just as he's about to do battle with The Hulk.

We don't actually get to see them fight, but there's an awesome shot of Logan unsheathing his claws with the Green Goliath reflected in the adamantium blades. Levy shared this image, confirming that this moment is indeed a nod to the cover of The Incredible Hulk #340.

Rumors claimed that this was going to be both Eric Bana and Ed Norton's versions of the Hulk, but although we only see him for a few seconds as he swats the Merc With a Mouth away, this reflection does look much more like Mark Ruffalo's MCU interpretation of the character.

Hopefully, we'll actually get to witness Hulk vs. Wolverine in the MCU at some point.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.