DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Images Of The Merc With A Mouth's Popcorn Bucket Have Leaked Online

In response to the unintentionally (or so they'd have us believe) lewd Sandworm popcorn bucket that went on sale earlier this year to tie-in with the release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Ryan Reynolds promised that a very much intentionally lewd Deadpool and Wolverine bucket was on the way, and we got a first look at it back in May.

At the time, Regal teased the release of an alternate bucket, and some images of the Merc With a Mouth version have now leaked online.

As you can see, this is far less suggestive than the Logan version - although it's not exactly your standard movie tie-in popcorn bucket, either! Basically, you can choose to eat popcorn from Wolverine's mouth, or a bullet hole in Deadpool's head (there's also a place for your drink in his neck).

We also have a first look at a more kid-friendly version featuring a fully suited-up Wolverine stalking Deadpool, who's hiding behind the bucket.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.