DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Surprise Cast Members Officially Introduced During SDCC Panel - SPOILERS

Last night during Deadpool and Wolverine's SDCC panel, star Ryan Reynolds officially introduced the surprise cast members. If you haven't seen the movie yet, major spoilers follow...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 26, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Marvel Studios held an Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine "Celebration of Life" panel in San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H last night, and star Ryan Reynolds took the opportunity to introduce several surprise cast members.

If you still haven't seen the movie, here's your spoiler warning.

In addition to Dafne Keen, whose X-23 return was already confirmed in the final trailer, Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch), Channing Tatum (Gambit) and Wesley Snipes took the stage.

Logan and the Merc With a Mouth meet these characters after their first encounter with Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) in The Void, and together they form a ragtag team before returning to confront the powerful villain.

A screening of the movie was held prior to the panel.

"If there was any doubt that movies are better with a crowd ... that was one of the best movie experiences of my life," Feige said after the screening (via EW). "That was the best movie experience of my life, from 2015 to now," Reynolds added. "I was a mess; I’m soaking wet. It is an enormous honor and a privilege standing up here next to the X-Man, Hugh Jackman."

"I agree, Kevin — for me, that was one of the most incredible experiences of my life," Jackman said. "I feel so privileged to have watched it all with you. It’s been 24 years since I first played Wolverine. Thank you everyone. Shawn and Ryan, thank you for giving me a reason to come back."

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 247 reviews counted, but it has a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: A List Of Every Major Cameo & Surprise In The Marvel Studios Blockbuster - SPOILERS
DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 7/26/2024, 12:03 PM
Went home and Downloaded “Bye Bye Bye” on my Spotify.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/26/2024, 12:12 PM
@DENNISsystem - mixed feelings in that part. Wish the dancing dnd fighting were more integrated.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/26/2024, 12:03 PM
Enjoyable at times but you dont need to be cynical to notice the weakness of the writing.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/26/2024, 1:09 PM
@vectorsigma - when wolvie came from behind you know who in front of everyone watching n didnt notice is when I started noticing the flaws. But a good movie for what it was
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/26/2024, 12:08 PM
Chris Evans back on stage at sdcc for the MCU

User Comment Image

This probably spoil the movie for a lot of viewers but man it’s good to see them on stage.

I loved how stoic Jenny was in the movie. She did well with her limited screen time and lines.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/26/2024, 12:12 PM
Watched this earlier. Anyone notice how uncomfortable Corrin seems to be? Also Snipes ( and others I think) totally blanked her. Bless her.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/26/2024, 12:16 PM
@UniqNo - Also...hot Dayum Garner is still a hottie!!

User Comment Image

Unpopular opinion but Elektra wasn't a terrible movie...ok it wasn't comic accurate but as an action flick it did ok.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/26/2024, 12:39 PM
@UniqNo - She did seem a bit awkward... maybe just not as used to the massive limelight as the others. Didn't really notice anyone blank her, most of them just didn't go past Jackman in the line. Garner gave her a squeeze.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/26/2024, 12:48 PM
@MarkCassidy - OK I didn't watch the whole thing but I did see Snipes move his way up thr line and skipped Corrin to shake Feige's hand.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/26/2024, 12:53 PM
@UniqNo - Well, Snipes is a notorious asshole tbf! I wonder if he behaved himself on set this time.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/26/2024, 12:58 PM
@MarkCassidy - ?si=LU2wHBpSBzIXYEkX

Watch from the 2.50 mark.

I mean he was being nice hugging up on Dafne and moves right past Corrin, eh maybe It was a simple mistake and I'm reading too much into it. He seems quite jovial and warm here otherwise.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/26/2024, 1:13 PM
@UniqNo - Yeah but I've heard that he can be dick to certain people so it wouldn't surprise me if he just took a disliking to Corrin if she called him out or something... or maybe it was just an honest oversight.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 7/26/2024, 12:14 PM
I will never not want to marry Jennifer Garner.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/26/2024, 12:37 PM
I was hoping that Chris Evans was going to be Cap. I think they showed a 1940’s Cap shield leading up to his reveal but was really happy that he was Johnny.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/26/2024, 12:44 PM
And now I understand why D&W has a seperate panel from Marvel Studios. Hope the main Marvel panel has even bigger presence on stage.

And they're right, everything is better with an audience. Especially panels like this.

