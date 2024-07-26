DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Surprise Cast Members Officially Introduced During SDCC Panel - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios held an Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine "Celebration of Life" panel in San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H last night, and star Ryan Reynolds took the opportunity to introduce several surprise cast members.

If you still haven't seen the movie, here's your spoiler warning.

In addition to Dafne Keen, whose X-23 return was already confirmed in the final trailer, Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch), Channing Tatum (Gambit) and Wesley Snipes took the stage.

Logan and the Merc With a Mouth meet these characters after their first encounter with Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) in The Void, and together they form a ragtag team before returning to confront the powerful villain.

A screening of the movie was held prior to the panel.

"If there was any doubt that movies are better with a crowd ... that was one of the best movie experiences of my life," Feige said after the screening (via EW). "That was the best movie experience of my life, from 2015 to now," Reynolds added. "I was a mess; I’m soaking wet. It is an enormous honor and a privilege standing up here next to the X-Man, Hugh Jackman."

"I agree, Kevin — for me, that was one of the most incredible experiences of my life," Jackman said. "I feel so privileged to have watched it all with you. It’s been 24 years since I first played Wolverine. Thank you everyone. Shawn and Ryan, thank you for giving me a reason to come back."

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 247 reviews counted, but it has a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.