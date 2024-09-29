DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Explores More Of The TVA And Features A Fan-Favorite LOKI Character

Another Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene has been released and it raises some interesting questions about where this sequence was meant to fit into the R-Rated threequel.

Mr. Paradox - who has clearly crossed paths with the Merc with the Mouth at this point given the state of his face - has tracked Hunter B-15 down to ask for resources he intends to use for the observation post on Earth-100005. Of course, we know he wants those to speed up construction on the Time Ripper, but the Loki character isn't biting.

This doesn't feel like an overly necessary scene...which explains why it ended up on the cutting room floor! However, we're guessing it was meant to better explain how Hunter B-15 later figures out what Mr. Paradox is up to.

With Deadpool & Wolverine's Digital release just a couple of days away, there are lots of epic moments we'll soon be able to relive in glorious 4K. The featurettes should also be fun to delve into, particularly the one breaking down how that incredible oner with the Deadpool Corps was shot.

You can find a full list of special features for the upcoming home entertainment release in our announcement post about the release.

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Check out this new Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene in the player below.

A new deleted scene from 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE' featuring B-15 and Mr. Paradox. pic.twitter.com/WurYdDq3ZN — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) September 28, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) on October 1 before clawing its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22.