DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hot Toys Figure Confirms Marvel Should Have Made One Crucial Change To Logan's Suit

It's been over a year since Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in theaters, but Hot Toys has just released its Wolverine figure, and the inclusion of shoulder pads makes all the difference to his masked look.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 06, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Hot Toys released its latest Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6th scale figure, based on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, in Hong Kong on Friday. Now, the "blogger photos" have been shared by the company, and there's one element we know many of you will appreciate. 

In the movie, when Logan donned his mask and removed his sleeves, the dreams of Marvel fans everywhere finally came true. However, something looked a little off about that, and it was the X-Man's missing shoulder pads. 

This Hot Toys figure can be posed with them included on the costume, and the result is a look for Wolverine that's vastly better than what ended up on the big screen last summer. 

Deadpool & Wolverine was a box office hit, and put a fresh spin on the Multiverse that proved this Saga can still have fun with the concept of parallel Earths and Multiversal Variants. Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth are both expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so there's still time to improve upon Wolvie's costume.

You can take a closer look at what might have been for the MCU's Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine by scrolling through the Instagram gallery below.

Last July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review—which you can read by clicking here—by writing, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.

Hot Toys is thrilled to share the blogger photos of the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine - 1/6th scale Wolverine Collectible Figure!

The screen-accurate collectible figure is crafted based on the appearance of Wolverine portrayed by Hugh Jackman from the upcoming theatrical release, features a newly developed masked head sculpt with interchangeable lower faces showcasing different expressions, a highly poseable muscular body, arms made in silicone material with seamless elbows design, carefully tailored costume that replicates his battle outfit, multiple interchangeable hands with attachable bladed claws for additional posing options.

The Deluxe Version includes additional accessories for his alternate look, including an unmasked head sculpt, a pair of interchangeable sleeved arms, and a set of battle-damaged body armors to recreate more scenes. 

OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/6/2025, 1:57 PM
Yeah, why they didn't keep them on is puzzling. It's obvious they should have been on, was it a practicality issue ?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/6/2025, 2:11 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - The yellow sleeves shouldn't have even been added in the first place. Wolverine has ALWAYS respected the right to bare arms since day one.
User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/6/2025, 2:12 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - 100% should have kept them on, idk why they didn’t
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/6/2025, 2:26 PM
@soberchimera - Considering Hugh's skin cancer, it's beyond reasonable to have the sleeves. The fact that they tore the sleeves away and STILL didn't keep the shoulder pads is what bugs me.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/6/2025, 2:26 PM
@MuadDib - Secret Wars better fix this !

