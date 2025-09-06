DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hot Toys Figure Confirms Marvel Should Have Made One Crucial Change To Logan's Suit

Hot Toys released its latest Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6th scale figure, based on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, in Hong Kong on Friday. Now, the "blogger photos" have been shared by the company, and there's one element we know many of you will appreciate.

In the movie, when Logan donned his mask and removed his sleeves, the dreams of Marvel fans everywhere finally came true. However, something looked a little off about that, and it was the X-Man's missing shoulder pads.

This Hot Toys figure can be posed with them included on the costume, and the result is a look for Wolverine that's vastly better than what ended up on the big screen last summer.

Deadpool & Wolverine was a box office hit, and put a fresh spin on the Multiverse that proved this Saga can still have fun with the concept of parallel Earths and Multiversal Variants. Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth are both expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so there's still time to improve upon Wolvie's costume.

You can take a closer look at what might have been for the MCU's Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine by scrolling through the Instagram gallery below.

Last July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review—which you can read by clicking here—by writing, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.