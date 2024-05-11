THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals Whether He Shot DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo After CinemaCon Reveal

The CinemaCon trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine featured an appearance from Chris Hemsworth's Thor and the actor has now revealed whether he shot any new scenes as the MCU's God of Thunder. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - May 11, 2024 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: ComicBook.com

At this year's CinemaCon, a new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was shown to attendees. Vague descriptions soon found their way online, including an intriguing exchange between the Merc with the Mouth and the TVA's Mr. Paradox. 

In that, Deadpool spotted a monitor showing Thor crying over his fallen body, with Paradox telling Wade Wilson it was something which hadn't happened yet. 

At the time, we were left in the dark in terms of whether it was a newly shot scene or edited archival footage. However, ComicBook.com recently caught up with Chris Hemsworth to discuss Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and confirmed the scene was lifted from 2013's Thor: The Dark World

"It's really cool," Hemsworth said of the footage being re-used. "You kind of forget and be like, 'Oh, cool! I'm part of the team. They're talking about me!' when I'm not in it. I mean, that whole world is really cool to be a part of, and any time each other...I think it's what makes it all really cool is the interconnected nature of it."

We can't help but wonder whether that was a placeholder, but Marvel Studios will have needed to keep Deadpool & Wolverine's budget under control. With that in mind, as many newly shot cameos as we're likely to see, filmmaking trickery being used for a few of them makes sense. 

Hemsworth recently addressed his disappointment with Thor: Love and Thunder, confirming he hopes to eventually return as the hero to make things right for fans. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," the actor admitted. "I didn’t stick the landing."

Youn can hear more from Hemsworth below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

LSHF
LSHF - 5/11/2024, 7:07 AM
Well, hopefully he'll stick the landing next time.

I'm glad they used old footage, as that's cheaper than filming new scenes and they should arguably keep the production costs down to help make a good profit.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/11/2024, 7:11 AM
I read somewhere that Thor cameos in DP3. I’m not referring to the footage of the avengers that Wade sees in the TVA but an actual moment where Thor cradles a dead variant of Wade in his arms and mourns him. Sounds hilarious.

