THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals Whether He Shot DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo After CinemaCon Reveal

At this year's CinemaCon, a new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was shown to attendees. Vague descriptions soon found their way online, including an intriguing exchange between the Merc with the Mouth and the TVA's Mr. Paradox.

In that, Deadpool spotted a monitor showing Thor crying over his fallen body, with Paradox telling Wade Wilson it was something which hadn't happened yet.

At the time, we were left in the dark in terms of whether it was a newly shot scene or edited archival footage. However, ComicBook.com recently caught up with Chris Hemsworth to discuss Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and confirmed the scene was lifted from 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

"It's really cool," Hemsworth said of the footage being re-used. "You kind of forget and be like, 'Oh, cool! I'm part of the team. They're talking about me!' when I'm not in it. I mean, that whole world is really cool to be a part of, and any time each other...I think it's what makes it all really cool is the interconnected nature of it."

We can't help but wonder whether that was a placeholder, but Marvel Studios will have needed to keep Deadpool & Wolverine's budget under control. With that in mind, as many newly shot cameos as we're likely to see, filmmaking trickery being used for a few of them makes sense.

Hemsworth recently addressed his disappointment with Thor: Love and Thunder, confirming he hopes to eventually return as the hero to make things right for fans. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," the actor admitted. "I didn’t stick the landing."

Youn can hear more from Hemsworth below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.