"This Could Be Punishable By Law": Ryan Reynolds FINALLY Reveals Who Leaked The DEADPOOL Test Footage In 2014

&quot;This Could Be Punishable By Law&quot;: Ryan Reynolds FINALLY Reveals Who Leaked The DEADPOOL Test Footage In 2014

In 2014, leaked Deadpool test footage finally convinced 20th Century Fox to make a movie revolving around the Merc with a Mouth. Now, Ryan Reynolds has revealed who was responsible for posting it online...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 06, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool
Source: Entertainment Weekly

In 2012, filmmaker Tim Miller and Ryan Reynolds produced a CGI Deadpool test reel for 20th Century Fox executives as part of a pitch to finally bring a comic-accurate Wade Wilson to the big screen. 

Unfortunately, the studio wasn't interested, meaning the character was left on the shelf after his previous, hugely unsatisfying (and definitely not comic-accurate) cameo role in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine

During 2014's San Diego Comic-Con, the footage leaked online and received an overwhelmingly positive response from excited fans. Fox took note, and finally relented: two years later, Deadpool became a record-breaking commercial and critical hit. 

We've long wondered who leaked the video. Reynolds has always played coy, but has finally admitted the truth: he posted it online...and has zero regrets!

"I'd shot test footage for it a couple years before, and the studio just didn't want anything to do with it," the actor said, confirming the footage hadn't convinced executives when they first saw it two years earlier. 

"And Deadpool's a fringe character," Reynolds continued. "People didn't really know who he was, and I loved him. I was obsessed with it because I loved that he knew he was in a comic book movie. It was kind of meta, it was kind of new. But the test footage existed, and it really was a case study of how this could work. And they just wouldn't do anything with it."

"Some a**hole leaks it online and I'm like, you know, looking at the guy in the mirror brushing my teeth," he said, finally confessing what we've long suspected. "And I'm like, 'Dude, what have you done? This could be punishable by law!' But the internet forced the studio to say, 'We're gonna make this movie,' and 24 hours later, that movie had a green light."

While Reynolds has strongly hinted that he was responsible over the years, this is the first time he's outright admitted it. It's fair to say his gamble paid off, as Deadpool grossed $780 million on a $58 million budget, spawning an equally successful sequel, and a record-breaking eventual threequel, Deadpool & Wolverine, from Marvel Studios. 

Reynolds is expected to reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth in Avengers: Doomsday, and is reportedly working on an X-Force project for the post-Secret Wars MCU. The implication seems to be that Deadpool will remain his for as long as he continues playing the anti-hero.

You can relive that unforgettable Deadpool leak in the player below. 

DEADPOOL Director Tim Miller Still Hopes To Helm His Home Alone Meets Aliens X-MEN Movie
Related:

DEADPOOL Director Tim Miller Still Hopes To Helm His "Home Alone Meets Aliens" X-MEN Movie
Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Writing Secret DEADPOOL & X-MEN Team-Up Movie
Recommended For You:

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Writing Secret DEADPOOL & X-MEN Team-Up Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/6/2025, 2:11 PM
Tom Rothman was definitely the disease. An absolute piece of crap.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/6/2025, 2:13 PM
@HistoryofMatt - truly and that [frick]er now runs SONY lmao

The definition of failing upwards.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/6/2025, 2:15 PM
Even though I hate monopolies, I’m glad Disney bought Fox. Fox was so painfully incompetent and never deserved to have the IP in the first place.

Same goes for shitty ass SONY and surprise! The same same idiot who ran FOX to the ground is now running SONY to the ground.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/6/2025, 2:22 PM
@TheLobster - yeah, they should have let Marvel go belly up by not buying the rights. That would have shown them.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/6/2025, 2:21 PM
Man ..Big shot companies aré so cool
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/6/2025, 2:30 PM
Aaaah, the Deapool and Ant-Man leaked test footage... those were the days !

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder