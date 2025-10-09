BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Eyed For Mother Gothel As Live-Action TANGLED Revived By Disney

Back in March, Snow White opened in theaters to largely negative reviews and became a box office flop after grossing $205.7 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $270 million (that number shoots up to $370 million when marketing costs are factored in).

That left Disney rattled as the House of Mouse decided to put its live-action version of Tangled on hold. The movie was in active development with The Greatest Showman and Better Man helmer Michael Gracey on board to direct from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder).

Well, Deadline (via Toonado.com) now brings word that Tangled is back in active development, with Gracey and Robinson still attached to the planned remake of Disney Animation's 2010 hit.

The big news is that Avengers: Endgame and Jurassic World Rebirth star Scarlett Johansson is being eyed to play the villainous Mother Gothel. The trade points out that "Nothing has been formally greenlit yet in regards to Tangled," but this is a promising development for the long-awaited remake.

Mother Gothel is a vain and selfish woman who has retained her youth for hundreds of years through the healing properties of a magic golden flower. When its powers were unintentionally transferred to the hair of the newborn princess Rapunzel, Gothel kidnapped the baby and locked her in a secluded tower, where she hoarded Rapunzel's healing magic.

Since then, Gothel has posed as the Princess's loving, albeit overprotective, mother to keep her under control, pretending to protect Rapunzel from the cruelty of the outside world.

Before work was paused on the movie, Tangled casting rumours pointed to names like Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Pugh, Taylor Swift, and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn all being eyed for key roles.

There was likely some truth to those reports, and Gigi Hadid (Ocean's 8) recently confirmed that she was among those who auditioned to play Rapunzel. The last we heard, Pugh was Disney's top choice for the role.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has only grown in recent years, with Rapunzel now one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, while this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

Stay tuned for updates on Tangled as we have them.