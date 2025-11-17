MOANA: Disney Releases The First Trailer And Poster For Its Action-Packed Live-Action Musical

The first trailer and poster for Disney's highly anticipated live-action reimagining of Moana, starring Catherine Laga'aia as Moana and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who reprises his role as the trickster demigod Maui, have just splashed down.

The trailer—first shared on Toonado.com—provides a first look at the live-action adventure, introducing audiences to the majestic island and vibrant people of Motunui; the shapeshifting demigod Maui; the intimidating yet adorable tribe of Kakamora; and Lagaʻaia as wayfinder Moana, who sings the powerful line "I Am Moana."

It's all very visually dazzling...and really no different from the cartoon. Once again, it's hard not to question the necessity of a live-action remake like this, as very much like The Lion King, Lilo & Stitch, and The Little Mermaid, it doesn't look like it will add anything new to the story we first saw in theaters in 2016.

Interestingly, this teaser stops short of fully revealing Johnson's Maui, though we do get to see his iconic transformation into an eagle. The pro wrestler turned actor has already been spotted on set, but we're guessing both The Rock and "You're Welcome" will be saved for the full trailer.

In addition to Laga'aia and Johnson, the Moana cast includes Auckland, New Zealand, native John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealander Frankie Adams, who portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, from Bay of Islands, New Zealand, as Moana’s revered Gramma Tala.

In Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features, Moana and Moana 2.

Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of Moana in U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026. Are you excited for this live-action adaptation? As always, let us know in the comments section below.