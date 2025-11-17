MOANA: Disney Releases The First Trailer And Poster For Its Action-Packed Live-Action Musical

Disney has unexpectedly released the first trailer for Moana, the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 2016 Disney Animation classic. However, it looks awfully familiar, even in a different setting...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 17, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

The first trailer and poster for Disney's highly anticipated live-action reimagining of Moana, starring Catherine Laga'aia as Moana and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who reprises his role as the trickster demigod Maui, have just splashed down.

The trailer—first shared on Toonado.com—provides a first look at the live-action adventure, introducing audiences to the majestic island and vibrant people of Motunui; the shapeshifting demigod Maui; the intimidating yet adorable tribe of Kakamora; and Lagaʻaia as wayfinder Moana, who sings the powerful line "I Am Moana."

It's all very visually dazzling...and really no different from the cartoon. Once again, it's hard not to question the necessity of a live-action remake like this, as very much like The Lion King, Lilo & Stitch, and The Little Mermaid, it doesn't look like it will add anything new to the story we first saw in theaters in 2016.

Interestingly, this teaser stops short of fully revealing Johnson's Maui, though we do get to see his iconic transformation into an eagle. The pro wrestler turned actor has already been spotted on set, but we're guessing both The Rock and "You're Welcome" will be saved for the full trailer.

In addition to Laga'aia and Johnson, the Moana cast includes Auckland, New Zealand, native John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealander Frankie Adams, who portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, from Bay of Islands, New Zealand, as Moana’s revered Gramma Tala.

In Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features, Moana and Moana 2.

Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of Moana in U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026. Are you excited for this live-action adaptation? As always, let us know in the comments section below. 

Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/17/2025, 2:08 PM
that doesnt look like Moana at all
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/17/2025, 2:18 PM
@Matchesz - Yeah, um, the search for a human being that looks exactly like this came up short.

Vigor
Vigor - 11/17/2025, 2:30 PM
@Matchesz - need to catch her when she's not mid singing. Her eyes are squinted from her opening her mouth
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/17/2025, 2:56 PM
@Lisa89 - There's many humans that look like this. At least closer to this than whoever the hell they casted
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/17/2025, 3:11 PM
@WalletsClosed - Your mom looks like that

mrvelez101
mrvelez101 - 11/17/2025, 2:11 PM
Necessary or not, my kid is gonna make me watch it. Thanks Disney
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/17/2025, 2:12 PM
The Hierarchy Of Power In The Disney Live-Action Universe Is About To Change
MasterMix
MasterMix - 11/17/2025, 2:14 PM
They have officially given up
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/17/2025, 2:16 PM
Is there anything more creatively bankrupt than just releasing the same film twice? At least something like Maleficent told the story from a different perspective.

Pretty soon it'll just be Bob Iger putting animated classics through an AI filter to make them live action.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/17/2025, 2:20 PM
I mean, cool, but this is going to be How to Train Your Dragon all over again. I don’t put it up there with Lion King because the “live action” remake was worse than the original. At least Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid, and Aladdin attempted to make some much needed plot adjustments to improve the story, but they all fell short unfortunately, leaving weird plot holes in that could have been fixed. If How to Train Your Dragon had come out as live action originally it would have been totally spectacular in every way, but it was just a re-hashed cash grab. The visuals were beyond stunning, but it just felt unnecessary and with nothing new to offer was a significant letdown.

This, though? Moana is a pretty flawless film. A live action version will certainly be more visually stunning but what could they possibly change or improve on that would make it better? They could definitely fix most of Moana 2, but they won’t. This just seems weird.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/17/2025, 2:49 PM
@SummersEssex - I worry that it actually might not be as visually stunning. From what I see in the trailer, the things that require suspension of disbelief, or are meant to instill awe look either cartoony, or exactly like the original cartoon (the water interacting with a human, a man turning into a hawk, the kakamora, hei hei, the massive fleet of boats). While they do have a chance to up the ante because the original has been presented to the world and now more people have a chance to add to or tweak the visuals in creative ways, they are obviously leaning into the surrealism of the imagery save for the humans actually being human. Of course that’s probably for the best because “I can’t wait to be king” looked like straight up garbage with them trying to keep it more grounded and less stylized.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/17/2025, 2:30 PM
This feels like the most pointless live-action Disneymake of all - the original movie is only about to turn ten.

At least stuff like Maleficent or Cruella - or even [frick]ing Tim Burton's Dumbo, of all things - tried to do something different.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 2:33 PM
@asherman93 - I honestly don’t even think of Maleficent or Cruella as remakes rather then just reimaginings where they just tell different stories with those characters which I’m more in favor of even if I didn’t like the former but enjoyed the latter.
Super12
Super12 - 11/17/2025, 2:31 PM
The age difference between the originals and the remakes is becoming smaller and smaller. What happens when those lines converge? Simultaneous release dates?? Animated sequels of live-action originals??? Oh man I can't wait
lord22
lord22 - 11/17/2025, 2:39 PM
@Super12 - it's already the case , they are probably working on moana 3 right now
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/17/2025, 2:52 PM
@Super12 - is that a creative black hole or a consumerist singularity?

Damn, I can actually picture the pitch meeting where Lin Manuel Miranda presents Disney with an idea so marketable that they literally are like “this needs to be a dual release! Animation and live action double feature!”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 2:31 PM
Hei Hei did get me a bit at the end but the rest looks fine imo though that’s really it for now.

“𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐨 & 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐝, 𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲…”

While I’ll give you the Lion King since that was more or less the same as the animated film , The Little Mermaid and Lilo & Stitch definitely had enough changes to make for a somewhat different experience regardless of how people felt about them imo.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/17/2025, 2:45 PM
I wanna see the wig
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/17/2025, 2:50 PM
@ProfessorWhy - careful what you wish for.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 11/17/2025, 2:51 PM
Well, If audiences stop paying to see them, they'll stop making them. Like them or not, they make a lot of money.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/17/2025, 2:57 PM
More awful cash grab nonsense. The only way for this to stop is if people refuse to go to these but we all know that's not happening. Too many kids and Disney adults that spend their money on this crap.

This looks awful and the casting for Moana sucks!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
halvor311
halvor311 - 11/17/2025, 2:57 PM
I prefer original stuff too, but when movies like Lilo and Stitch live action, the adaptations of Lion King and Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, and How to Train your Dragon all make close to or more than 1 billion dollars, when original movies like Elio and Elemental don't crack the 500 million mark, can you blame them for going this route?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 3:04 PM
@halvor311 - you’re right

I mean the highest grossing Hollywood film this year so far is Lilo & Stitch and the only one to make a billion so that tells you something.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/17/2025, 2:58 PM
I think lilo and stitch made the strongest case for its existence with the amount of changes they made to the original, but at the same time that’s not necessarily a good thing. Stitch was barely a macguffin in the live action film, and Disney knew that, because the tidal wave of stitch consumer goods that followed that movie was mostly based on cartoon stitch. Not only that, it was just an inferior movie. The tweaks worked, mostly, but didn’t improve on the original film. I guess the lesson is the sum of the parts didn’t equal the whole. So when I look at Moana, which I begrudgingly admit is maybe the best thing Disney has put out under the straight up Disney banner in 20 years, and doesn’t need any fixes, I’m sure there’s a million ways to change it, but it ain’t gonna make it better.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 11/17/2025, 3:02 PM
the...





most...





unnecessary...





remake...





ever
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 11/17/2025, 3:19 PM
necessary remake. Very needed in this climate. LMAO
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/17/2025, 3:24 PM
I saw this movie. It was a good movie. I'm not going to go watch it again just so I can see The Rock in a wig. 🙄

