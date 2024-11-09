SNOW WHITE Leaked D23 Brazil Footage Reveals First Look At New Characters & More Of Gal Gadot's Evil Queen

D23 Brazil got underway on Friday, and a new trailer for Disney's live-action Snow White remake was screened for those in attendance.

Though it wasn't officially released (and most likely won't be), a couple of videos spotlighting snippets of footage have now leaked online.

Star Rachel Zegler introduced the teaser, which gives us a first glimpse of Andrew Burnap as Prince(?) Jonathan, and Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman. We also see quite a bit more of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, who preferred her stepdaughter when she wasn't "so opinionated."

The footage is not the clearest (we'll update if a better version becomes available), but you can check out the clips and a new standee featuring Zegler as the titular Princess at the links below.

This isn't exactly one of the Mouse House's most anticipated remakes (not that many of them are), and this is partially due to the changes made to the original story as well as the first official image from the movie that featured Snow White and the Seven... CGI people?

Zegler had the following to say about the backlash the image received shortly after it was released.

“This is an iconic thing that people really care about. I don’t want to mess this up for anybody, including myself. The writers and Marc Webb and our entire producing team. It’s a bit different story wise. We were able to do ‘Whistle While You Work,’ which made me really happy and excited. I was really nervous more about the technical element. That first-look image went out… and there’s a lot of CGI in the film.”

“Most of that day was spent singing to nothing,” Zegler went on. “I’m sure you also know how that can be. There was a lot of puppetry and CGI in post. It was really intense. There’s a lot of bloopers of me tossing a broom and letting it fall to the ground because that’s apparently how you toss things off to CGI characters. But it’s so much fun!”

Snow White is helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, and is expected to expand upon the 1937 animated classic's story. The movie will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

The actors for most of the seven "dwarfs" have not been announced, but we do know that Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will play Grumpy. It's also been confirmed that the movie will include a younger take on Snow White, which suggests that we will get some kind of flashback scenes that will expand on the origin of the title character.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next March.