SNOW WHITE Leaked D23 Brazil Footage Reveals First Look At New Characters & More Of Gal Gadot's Evil Queen

SNOW WHITE Leaked D23 Brazil Footage Reveals First Look At New Characters & More Of Gal Gadot's Evil Queen

Snippets of footage from the new Snow White trailer that debuted during D23 Brazil have found their way online, giving us another look a Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 09, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney

D23 Brazil got underway on Friday, and a new trailer for Disney's live-action Snow White remake was screened for those in attendance.

Though it wasn't officially released (and most likely won't be), a couple of videos spotlighting snippets of footage have now leaked online.

Star Rachel Zegler introduced the teaser, which gives us a first glimpse of Andrew Burnap as Prince(?) Jonathan, and Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman. We also see quite a bit more of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, who preferred her stepdaughter when she wasn't "so opinionated."

The footage is not the clearest (we'll update if a better version becomes available), but you can check out the clips and a new standee featuring Zegler as the titular Princess at the links below.

This isn't exactly one of the Mouse House's most anticipated remakes (not that many of them are), and this is partially due to the changes made to the original story as well as the first official image from the movie that featured Snow White and the Seven... CGI people?

Zegler had the following to say about the backlash the image received shortly after it was released.

“This is an iconic thing that people really care about. I don’t want to mess this up for anybody, including myself. The writers and Marc Webb and our entire producing team. It’s a bit different story wise. We were able to do ‘Whistle While You Work,’ which made me really happy and excited. I was really nervous more about the technical element. That first-look image went out… and there’s a lot of CGI in the film.”

“Most of that day was spent singing to nothing,” Zegler went on. “I’m sure you also know how that can be. There was a lot of puppetry and CGI in post. It was really intense. There’s a lot of bloopers of me tossing a broom and letting it fall to the ground because that’s apparently how you toss things off to CGI characters. But it’s so much fun!”

Snow White is helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, and is expected to expand upon the 1937 animated classic's story. The movie will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

The actors for most of the seven "dwarfs" have not been announced, but we do know that Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will play Grumpy. It's also been confirmed that the movie will include a younger take on Snow White, which suggests that we will get some kind of flashback scenes that will expand on the origin of the title character.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next March.

Disney Officially Announces ICE AGE 6 With Original Cast; First Still From Live-Action LILO & STICTH Revealed
Related:

Disney Officially Announces ICE AGE 6 With Original Cast; First Still From Live-Action LILO & STICTH Revealed
D23 Brazil Rumored To Feature New Footage From THE FANTASTIC FOUR, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, & More
Recommended For You:

D23 Brazil Rumored To Feature New Footage From THE FANTASTIC FOUR, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, & More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/9/2024, 11:09 AM
You know how ridiculous Disney has become when they chose to CGI non dwarves into dwarves.. lmao they can't hire 7 little people? I think the damage is irreparable at this point.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/9/2024, 11:12 AM
@bobevanz - It’s all Peter Dinklage‘s fault. Do one minute of research.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/9/2024, 11:42 AM
@bobevanz - Peter Dinklage vetoed any real dwarf being casted , aparently he is the Dwarf Patriarch or some stuff.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/9/2024, 11:52 AM
@bobevanz - they have become ridiculous long before that when made choice make live action of animated movies and change them up from original movies some changes are good others are worse
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/9/2024, 11:24 AM
Gal Gadot as the witch is arguably the worst casting of all time. lol unbelievable
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/9/2024, 11:43 AM
@RichardGrayson - Gal Gadot is arguably the worst casting in any role, underwear models cant act.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/9/2024, 11:26 AM
I don't think anyone expects this to be profitable
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/9/2024, 11:27 AM
Insufferable women In this. Zegler and Gadot are two of the most annoying [foo foo]s in Hollywood
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/9/2024, 11:45 AM
I just love how Zegler bombed this movie years before his release, like....she could just spend her money in a Steamdeck , a nice arcade joystick and play some Street Figther 2 or maybe Puyo Puyo and shut up while waiting for her next role....now this is gonna be her last.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder