TANGLED Live-Action Movie Officially In Development; THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Director In Talks To Helm

We now have confirmation that Disney is moving forward with a live-action Tangled movie, and The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey is in talks to take the helm...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 12, 2024 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Last year, around the time of the Hollywood Strikes, there were persistent rumors that Disney was planning to move forward with a live-action remake of 2010's Tangled. Now, we have confirmation that the project is officially in development.

Previous reports have claimed that Baz Luhrmann (Elvis, The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) was being eyed to direct, but according to THR, Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) is now in talks to take the helm.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who is currently directing Sony’s I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel, wrote the latest draft of the screenplay. Producers include Kristin Burr for Burr! Productions, along with Emmy-winning producer Lucy Kitada (The Baby-Sitters Club).

Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer, Thunderbolts*) was rumored to be in line to play the lead role of Rapunzel, but there's no mention of any potential casting picks in the trade reports.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi, who voiced Flynn Rider in the original animated retelling, expressed interest in playing a live-action take on the character after the Pugh rumor did the rounds.

"And If Florence plays Rapunzel, what about me? Which would also be a trip because my real last name is Pugh, p-u-g-h, Zachary Levi Pugh, so you’d have pew-pew noise in Tangled. Come on!” 

The original Tangled was only loosely based on Rapunzel, and told the story of a beautiful princess who has been "locked away in a tower since she was captured as a baby by an old hag. Her magical long blonde hair has the power to provide eternal youth, and the evil Gothel uses this power to keep her young. At the age of 18, Rapunzel becomes curious about the outside world, and when a prince uses her tower as a refuge, she asks him to help her escape."

Gracey is best known for directing Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams in the 20th Century Fox musical The Greatest Showman, which tells a fictionalized version of P.T. Barnum’s life. He also helmed the upcoming Robbie Williams biopic, Better Man.

Tangled isn't usually held up as one of Disney's better animated efforts, but it's well worth a watch if you haven't seen it, and the story would lend itself well to a live-action retelling.

No release or production dates yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

What do you make of this news? Any interest in a live-action Tangled movie? Le us know in the comments section down below.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/12/2024, 7:37 AM
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/12/2024, 7:38 AM
@bkmeijer1 - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 7:41 AM
@bkmeijer1 - did you just answer yourself lol?.

Anyway , you’re right…

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/12/2024, 8:10 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah, I did. As soon as I wondered why, I knew what the answer was
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 12/12/2024, 7:50 AM
Of course there is
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/12/2024, 7:58 AM
Ah....Tangled....Im just going to leave this here!

?si=Pm8ddq3zdmbkRmv1
Blergh
Blergh - 12/12/2024, 8:00 AM
Well, we know that Zachy boy won't be in it
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/12/2024, 8:06 AM
Brenton Thwaites as Flynn Ryder plz!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 8:09 AM
I haven’t seen Gracey’s work in their entirety but the guy definitely has the musical sensibilities and style for it so if he gets it then good luck!!.

I hope they go for unknown or lesser known actors for Rapunzel & Flynn but come on , Mother Gothel is so clearly Kathryn Hahn right?.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I liked the animated film so hope this turns out well!!.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/12/2024, 8:23 AM
Disney’s running out of the classic movies to remake and ruin so they are turning newer movies into live action bad movies?
Toecutter
Toecutter - 12/12/2024, 8:24 AM
Another [frick]ing remake?!?! How many more goddamn remakes do we need.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/12/2024, 8:42 AM
@Toecutter - At this point, we should brace ourselves for "live action" remakes of Oliver and Company, Rescuers Down Under, and the Aristocats.
nhoj3
nhoj3 - 12/12/2024, 8:32 AM
I actually enjoyed Tangled. Just watched it recently with the kids. “No” to the rumoured castings though. Florence is too old and Zach is too Zach.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/12/2024, 8:46 AM
No faith in this, but I love Tangled... one of Disney's most underrated movies.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/12/2024, 8:48 AM
Woohoo!! Live action remake, baby!!

Nothing breaks new ground or displays creative brilliance like a live action remake!!

With this and Snow White, Disney is going to be FAT with cash.

