TOY STORY 5 Trailer And Poster Prepare Bonnie's Toys For War With Lilypad, The Evil Smart Tablet

We finally have the first trailer for Pixar's Toy Story 5, and with all the iconic fan-favourite toys set to return, the stage is set for them to take on a terrifying new foe: Lilypad the smart tablet.

By JoshWilding - Nov 11, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

As we first reported on Toonado.com, Disney and Pixar have released the first teaser trailer and an all-new poster for Toy Story 5. This time, it's Toy meets Tech as Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang match wits with a villainous tablet. 

In the teaser, we're introduced to that new character, Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

In Toy Story 5, Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin’ cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky.

It was recently announced that former late-night host Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy, Smarty Pants.

This sneak peek doesn't reveal much, but the movie looks like a lot of fun. For those of you old enough to remember watching the previous movies in theaters as a child—regardless of which instalment it might have been—seeing the toys brought into the present day as they take on technology should be a compelling enough reason to buy a ticket next summer. 

Director Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris said today, "It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences."

"Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humor and heart — has been incredible," they concluded. 

Thanks to former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Pixar's standing in the eyes of moviegoers suffered during the pandemic when most of the studio's movies were dumped on streaming. Still, Elio bombed after Inside Out 2 found huge success, so Pixar will be hoping Toy Story 5 can recapture the latter's success.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory).

The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026. 

ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/11/2025, 4:35 PM
Technology wins
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/11/2025, 4:45 PM
I'll just stick with the first two movies. (3rd is certainly good but less fun to watch.) But Conan voicing a potty training device does make me laugh.
kseven
kseven - 11/11/2025, 4:50 PM
1 & 2 are great.

The rest sucked
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/11/2025, 4:51 PM
The teaser is fun but I quite like that poster…

Anyway , I’m interested in this since i like the idea of technology coming into play now so hopefully it turns out well!!.

