ZOOTOPIA 2 Grosses $556 Million For Biggest Opening Weekend Ever For An Animated Movie

The final opening weekend numbers for Zootopia 2 are in, and Disney's animated sequel easily won Thanksgiving weekend with a massive $556 million worldwide haul.

This gives the family-friendly adventure the best opening for an animated film ever, as well as the fourth-highest global opening of all time, and the highest of 2025. Domestically, the movie took in $156 million over the 5-day holiday. The three-day gross was $96.8 million, which is the second-highest Thanksgiving opening ever.

At this point, Zootopia 2 is pretty much guaranteed to join the $1 billion club.

As for Wicked: For Good, Universal's musical sequel is estimated to have grossed $297 million domestically over the 5-day Thanksgiving period, and is expected to pass $400 million worldwide by tomorrow.

UPDATE - #Zootopia2 finished opening ABOVE estimates.



Final wknd #boxoffice:



$158M - Domestic

$401.5M - Intl

$559.5M - Global pic.twitter.com/EncELmOLAV — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) December 1, 2025

Global #BoxOffice Update#WickedForGood - Top 10 mkts:



US/Canada $269.4M

UK $42.2M

Australia $13.7M

Germany $6.3M

Korea $5.5M

Mexico $5.4M

Philippines $4.2M

Netherlands $3.6M

Spain $3.5M

France $3.3M

Brazil $3.2M



INTL - $121.8M

GLOBAL - $391.3M pic.twitter.com/ld2ivZwmgh — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) December 1, 2025

All-Time Biggest 5-Day Thanksgiving Wknds at North American #boxoffice:



1⃣ $225.4M | 2024 | Moana 2

2⃣ $158M | 2025 | #Zootopia2

3⃣ $125M | 2019 | Frozen 2 (2nd wknd)

4⃣ $118.3M | 2024 | Wicked (2nd wknd)

5⃣ $109.9M | 2013 | Hunger Games 2 (2nd wknd) — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) December 1, 2025

From everyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios, THANK YOU for making Zootopia 2 the #1 movie around the world and a true global fur-nomenon! pic.twitter.com/DwJtG0Z9Zf — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 1, 2025

“Zoo” music and lyrics are written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira. The song is produced by Blake Slatkin, Alex (A.C.) Castillo, Shakira and Ed Sheeran. The single “Zoo” releases on Friday, October 10. The movie's score is composed by Michael Giacchino and launches as a part of the full soundtrack on Friday, November 21, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Wednesday, November 26.

In addition to writing and producing the single “Zoo” with Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin appear in special cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios' sequel Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Zootopia 2's voice cast also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story) and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl) as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries.

Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor’s New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department’s charming cheetah receptionist.