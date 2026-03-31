SUPERGIRL Action Figures Reveal Detailed Look At Jason Momoa's Lobo And Krem's Divisive Redesign

The Supergirl trailer arrives later today, and McFarlane Toys has revealed the first wave of merchandise for the movie. Action figures featuring the likenesses of the Woman of Tomorrow, Lobo, and Krem of the Yellow Hills are on the way, but the latter two are perhaps most noteworthy.

Jason Momoa looks like he's stepped straight off the page as the Scourge o' the Cosmos, and it doesn't seem premature to say that this role is a much better fit for him than Aquaman ever was.

As for Krem, we've known for a while that the character has been completely redesigned for his DCU debut. This action figure confirms that he'll wear a mask, and his red beard and pirate-like costume have been replaced with a look more in line with Guardians of the Galaxy's Ravagers.

Many characters have changed during the transition from page to screen, but Krem's overhaul has proven more than a little divisive among fans of Tom King and Bilquis Evely​​​​​​'s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Vanity Fair spoke with Milly Alcock, who admits she's "scared" about taking on her biggest role to date as the Maid of Might. "Of course I want people to like me and the movie. But ultimately, it’s out of my control," she told the site.

"Whenever a new wave comes along, there’s going to be criticism towards it," the House of the Dragon alum continued. "Not every film is for everyone. The beauty of art is that you can be selective about your taste."

When the misgivings of filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott were put to Alcock, she added, "I get it. They’ve been around for f***ing ever making phenomenal films. Not every film is for everyone. The beauty of art is that you can be selective."

As for any backlash she might personally face for being a female superhero, Alcock said, "It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on. We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies,” she says. “I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself."

Check out this new Supergirl merchandise below (including the first wave of Funko Pops).

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.