MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer: He-Man And Skeletor Battle For Eternia In Action-Packed New Look

The full trailer for Masters of the Universe has been released online (yes, they replaced the iconic MGM lion with Battle Cat), and it features plenty of brand-new footage from the live-action adaptation of the classic '80s animated series.

The trailer begins with Prince Adam being thrown in a cell, where he encounters some of MOTU's Heroic Warriors, including Ram Man, Mekaneck and Fisto. It seems Adam still recalls the time he spent on Eternia as a child before being sent to Earth for his own safety, even if his old allies don't remember him.

Following a pep talk from Man-At-Arms, we see Adam embrace his destiny and call on the Power of Grayskull to transform into He-Man. After clashing with a few of Skeletor's minions, the muscle-bound hero comes face-to-face with the evil Lord of Snake Mountain himself, and we finally hear the villain speak.

Earlier reports that Jared Leto would use a more "Shakespearean-inspired" voice for his take on Skeletor than Alan Oppenheimer's unmistakable high-pitched tones from the cartoon were accurate.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Eternia is calling you home. Watch the Official Trailer for Masters of the Universe now, and experience the movie only in theaters June 5th! pic.twitter.com/0G9Q0PNmPN — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) March 31, 2026

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.