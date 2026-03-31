SUPERGIRL 4K Trailer Screenshots Reveal Closer Look At Lobo, Kryton, And The Woman Of Tomorrow

DC Studios dropped a new trailer for Supergirl earlier today, and so far, it seems to have gone a long way in selling sceptical fans on the first DCU movie that won't have James Gunn at the helm.

Most seem to agree that Milly Alcock's take on the Woman of Tomorrow looks fantastic, while Jason Momoa's long-overdue debut as Lobo has many fans crying out for a spin-off. The complaints, meanwhile, are familiar.

Supergirl does seem to be leaning heavily on Krypto's cuteness, and even some extra splashes of colour are struggling to brighten up a relatively murky-looking take on the DCU's cosmos. Then, there's Krem of the Yellow Hills' redesign, which some argue looks like it's based on rejected Ravagar concept art from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Overall, though, Supergirl clearly has the potential to be a fun superhero movie. The comic it's heavily inspired by, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, features many unique moments and unexpected twists. If even some of them have made the cut, those will go a long way in helping this blockbuster stand out from the crowd in a busy summer frame.

Below, you can relive all the biggest moments in the trailer with a huge gallery of 4K screenshots. Offering a closer look at all the movie's leads—including the Maid of Might sitting on the, uh, toilet while she takes Superman's call—there's heaps here to get excited about. That includes a closer look at Krypton and Kara Zor-El's journey to Earth.

"We do really thoroughly investigate Argo [the city where Supergirl was born] and Krypton," filmmaker Craig Gillespie recently said. "It's so fundamental to who she is as a person and what she goes through in her formative years there. It makes you understand why she is where she is with her personality and the self-destructive nature that she has as we meet her at the beginning of the film."

"Trying to build on what her status was on Krypton," he added, "her father being a scientist and in academia and the connections that they had there, which made it interesting in terms of how opulent that world was."

Check out these new Supergirl trailer screenshots below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.