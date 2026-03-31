SUPERGIRL Trailer Gives Kara Three Days To Save Krypto As Jason Momoa's Lobo Finally Speaks

We were promised a new trailer for Supergirl, and DC Studios has delivered with a near-three-minute sneak peek that we have to believe the studio is hoping will drown out the constant noise surrounding recent test screenings.

The murky visuals in last December's teaser faced their fair share of criticism, so there's a lot more colour in this latest preview. While still not quite as visually dazzling as the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic this movie is heavily inspired by, it now looks far more pleasing on the eye.

David Corenswet's Superman shows up for a conversation with his cousin, while we learn that an attack by Krem of the Yellow Hills means that Kara has only three days to save Krypto the Superdog.

Jason Momoa's Lobo also gets his fair share of the limelight, and Jason Momoa seems to have affected a slight accent as The Main Man. That will surely come as a relief to anyone concerned that his take on the bounty hunter would be Aquaman with a new look.

Overall, the trailer suggests Supergirl will be a fun ride for DC fans and a movie that very much feels like a follow-up to last summer's Superman. Whether it can soar to the same heights remains to be seen, but it seems like DC Studios is pushing this movie as a Guardians of the Galaxy-style adventure,

"She’s given this incredible responsibility and doesn’t know how to deal with it," Milly Alcock recently told Vanity Fair. "So she kind of suffocates herself and goes on a journey of self-discovery. That’s me, man. I’m the mess. I’m not the mess anymore."

"She’s not trying to save the world—she’s just trying to save her own," the House of the Dragon alum continued. "This film is an excellent reminder that the world can be crumbling around you, but you can be the hero of your own story."

Check out the new trailer and poster for Supergirl below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.