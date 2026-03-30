THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Post-Credits Scenes SPOILERS: A Major Debut As Nintendo Sets Up Another Spin-off

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie blasts into theaters this week, and we recently learned that it will include two post-credits scenes. 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie also featured two, both of which set the stage for this upcoming sequel.

The first featured a miniature Bowser singing a hopeless ode to Princess Peach within the confines of his cage, teasing his status quo for the follow-up. The second was even more impactful, as it revealed a green-and-white-speckled Yoshi egg that began cracking before the screen cut to black.

Following that tease, Yoshi, played by Donald Glover, is front and centre in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. As we first reported on Toonado.com, both post-credits scenes for the movie have now been leaked online by insider Daniel Richtman.

After reporting that Glen Powell's Star Fox has a sizeable role in the movie—which he says delves into the character's backstory and his attempts to return to his own universe—Richtman writes, "[The first post-credits scene] shows Fox leaving the prison where Bowser is being kept [and] Toad asks him, 'What's next?' And he says, "'It's time to go home' [and] then [he leaves] on his new ship."

With that, the stage is clearly set for a spin-off revolving around the iconic Nintendo character. Well, that or a Super Smash Bros. Movie, which is the direction the vast majority of fans would seemingly like the Illumination franchise to head in.

The second post-credits scene is also worth sticking around for, and reportedly takes place in a "hub world" where The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's heroes previously met Star Fox.

"There's this bit earlier in the movie of this monkey who steals stuff there," Richtman explains. "[The] monkey steals someone's purse [and] then he gets punched by Daisy."

Yes, that's Princess Daisy, the energetic and tomboyish princess Mario once saved from the rule of Tatanga in 1989's Super Mario Land. Daisy didn't make any further noteworthy appearances until Mario Tennis in 2000. She's typically portrayed as Luigi's love interest and Princess Peach's best friend.

Daisy is reportedly voiceless in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, so if this debut is setting up the third movie, then, like Yoshi, the character probably won't be cast until that's well into production.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie were produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

Benny Safdie and Brie Larson were the last major additions to the cast as Princess Rosalina and Bowser Jr., with Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) all reprising their roles from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.