Creative Development On The Incredibles 3 Includes Navigating Competing Ideas And Visions Says Peter Sohn

Incredibles 3 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 16, 2028, and according to Elasti-Girl voice actress Holly Hunter, voice recording began just last month.

In a recent appearance on The Pixar Show, Peter Sohn (Elemental) also discussed stepping in as director for the third installment, taking over from Brad Bird, who created the concept and directed the first two films.

Bird has since transitioned to Skydance but is still attached to Incredibles 3 as both a writer and executive producer. The project puts Sohn in a unique position as he broke into the industry under Bird's guidance, as an animator on The Iron Giant.

In fact, Sohn has worked on every animated film directed by Bird and must now carry on the legacy of one of his mentor's most popular creations.

"It really has been full circle for me. It's about getting to work with Brad again. Brad gave me my first job on Iron Giant," revealed Sohn when asked about his journey as a storyboard artist on the first Incredibles film and now directing the third installment.

He added, "It's so much about the worlds and the characters that we're creating versus just storyboards or designs. It's about getting to understand those characters in a deeper way that I never thought I would. It's a great honor and I feel lucky as $h#* to be working with him on it."

Fellow podcast guest Domee Shi (Bao, Turning Red) then asked if he and Brad ever get into fights, to which Sohn admitted, "Yeah, there's a lot of heavy debates on different ideas and different directions to go. You want to put your all into it and you want to make it as great as possible [and] that's something I love about working with Brad. He just always put that bar as high as he could and now as a director, I'm doing the same kind of thing, of just 'lets get the bar as high as we can and reach for it.'"

Going by Sohn's last statement, it doesn't sound like he's just a director in name only, and that Bird is still pulling the strings from the Skydance lot. And that desire to impart some of his own creative vision on the film is likely why Bird reportedly "handpicked" Sohn as his replacement.

Pixar gave a small hints on Domee Shi's new movie and Peter Sohn on directing "The Incredibles 3" during The Pixar Show.



The Wall Street Journal reported that Shi's new film is Pixar's first musical movie described as "A rebellion against the traditional Disney musical". pic.twitter.com/tRlbgQYA3v — DTVA News (@DTVANews) April 24, 2026

You can check out the full Pixar Show episode below.

No plot details for Incredibles 3 have been revealed so far but the core voice cast from the first two film, Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L. Jackson; are all expected to return.

Set for a June 2028 release, Incredibles 3 is already shaping up to enter a crowded summer movie season, with several high-profile competitors on the calendar (so don't be surprised by a release date change).

Just two weeks after its debut, DC’s animated feature Dynamic Duo is slated to arrive in theaters, while Lilo & Stitch 2 is positioned for a Memorial Day weekend release only a few weeks earlier. Together, the lineup sets the stage for a tightly packed box office race among major animated franchises.