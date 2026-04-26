Creative Development On The Incredibles 3 Includes Navigating Competing Ideas And Visions Says Peter Sohn

Creative Development On The Incredibles 3 Includes Navigating Competing Ideas And Visions Says Peter Sohn

Incredibles 3 director Peter Sohn admits that at times, he and Brad Bird have different visions for where to take the next cinematic outing for Pixar's superhero family.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 26, 2026 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Incredibles
Source: Toonado.com

Incredibles 3 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 16, 2028, and according to Elasti-Girl voice actress Holly Hunter, voice recording began just last month.

In a recent appearance on The Pixar Show, Peter Sohn (Elemental) also discussed stepping in as director for the third installment, taking over from Brad Bird, who created the concept and directed the first two films. 

Bird has since transitioned to Skydance but is still attached to Incredibles 3 as both a writer and executive producer. The project puts Sohn in a unique position as he broke into the industry under Bird's guidance, as an animator on The Iron Giant.  

In fact, Sohn has worked on every animated film directed by Bird and must now carry on the legacy of one of his mentor's most popular creations.

"It really has been full circle for me. It's about getting to work with Brad again. Brad gave me my first job on Iron Giant," revealed Sohn when asked about his journey as a storyboard artist on the first Incredibles film and now directing the third installment.

He added, "It's so much about the worlds and the characters that we're creating versus just storyboards or designs. It's about getting to understand those characters in a deeper way that I never thought I would. It's a great honor and I feel lucky as $h#* to be working with him on it."

Fellow podcast guest Domee Shi (Bao, Turning Red) then asked if he and Brad ever get into fights, to which Sohn admitted, "Yeah, there's a lot of heavy debates on different ideas and different directions to go. You want to put your all into it and you want to make it as great as possible [and] that's something I love about working with Brad. He just always put that bar as high as he could and now as a director,  I'm doing the same kind of thing, of just 'lets get the bar as high as we can and reach for it.'"

Going by Sohn's last statement, it doesn't sound like he's just a director in name only, and that Bird is still pulling the strings from the Skydance lot.  And that desire to impart some of his own creative vision on the film is likely why Bird reportedly "handpicked" Sohn as his replacement.

You can check out the full Pixar Show episode below.

No plot details for Incredibles 3 have been revealed so far but the core voice cast from the first two film, Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L. Jackson; are all expected to return.

Set for a June 2028 release, Incredibles 3 is already shaping up to enter a crowded summer movie season, with several high-profile competitors on the calendar (so don't be surprised by a release date change).

Just two weeks after its debut, DC’s animated feature Dynamic Duo is slated to arrive in theaters, while Lilo & Stitch 2 is positioned for a Memorial Day weekend release only a few weeks earlier. Together, the lineup sets the stage for a tightly packed box office race among major animated franchises.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 4/26/2026, 6:16 PM
The first is one of the greatest animated films ever made. The second was unwatchable.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 4/26/2026, 6:54 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - Harsh but it definitely wasn't great. I was sitting there thinking "surely there's something more to this?" The villian was obvious from the moment they entered the room yet it was treated as the only real twist. Not much to hang your hat on, especially after the strong set up/development of the backstory in the first movie.

Should have aged them up from movie 2. Generational. Have the kids coming into their own with the parents stepping back and becoming grandparents, then the third gen are teen leads in the 3rd and final. If they time skip now (and they should) it only makes the second movie even more pointless.
Repian
Repian - 4/26/2026, 6:30 PM
The Incredibles 3 has to star Dash, Violet, and Jack-Jack. They experience the rise of a new Super Utopia. Then, they discover that their parents have been replaced by cyborgs similar to Marvel's LMDs.

As the film progresses, they uncover a worldwide conspiracy where all the heroes are cyborgs and the mysterious Prometheus is the criminal mastermind behind it all.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/26/2026, 6:56 PM
No idea why so many hate 2, not as good as 1 sure but terrible?? Top tier Pixar animation
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/26/2026, 7:12 PM
@Gambito - I thought Screen Slaver's introduction to Elastigirl was really good.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 4/26/2026, 7:03 PM
The Incredibles movies, specially the first one, so far are THE BEST Fantastic Four movies ever produced! 🥰

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