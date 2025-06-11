New Vision For INCREDIBLES 3 As Peter Sohn Takes Director's Chair; Brad Bird Remains Onboard As Screenwriter

Pixar's The Incredibles will return for their third thrilling family adventure, this time under the direction of Elemental's Peter Sohn.

By MarkJulian - Jun 11, 2025 08:06 AM EST
The beloved Incredibles series is officially getting a third installment, and this time, Peter Sohn, known for Elemental and The Good Dinosaur, will take the reins as director.

Anticipation is growing as the next installment in the beloved superhero family's journey comes into focus. This marks a notable change in creative direction, as the film was originally unveiled at D23 2024 with series creator Brad Bird at the helm.

Although Brad Bird won’t be directing The Incredibles 3, he remains closely connected to the project as the screenwriter, continuing his creative influence on the acclaimed and fan-favorite series.

Bird’s choice to step back from directing may stem from his current focus on Ray Gunn, an upcoming feature he's leading at Skydance Animation. Even so, the franchise seems well-positioned for success with Peter Sohn now steering the film.

His most recent directorial effort for Pixar, Elemental, famously overcame a sluggish start to become a profitable hit for the studio. And while Elemental didn't snag the top accolades at major awards ceremonies (often contending with formidable titles like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boy and the Heron), it earned numerous nominations and widespread recognition from critics and industry groups for its quality animation and compelling storytelling.

Fans can also anticipate a wealth of fresh narrative possibilities, as Brad Bird previously hinted at a treasure trove of unused concepts from Incredibles 2. He revealed that a compressed production schedule forced him to "kill a city full of darlings", which suggests a lot of strong plot points and new characters simply couldn't be squeezed into the sequel.

Bird shared his hopes for these shelved ideas, stating, "You know, you never say never, because there might be an opportunity to use it... There were a lot of ideas that we had on [Incredibles 2] that could be [used] whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else.

Beyond this, fan discussions often speculate about a potential time jump for the third film. Imagining Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack at older ages with more developed and controlled powers would open up exciting new story possibilities as they navigate adolescence or even young adulthood within their superhero identities.

Looking ahead, Pixar has an exciting slate of upcoming releases that promise to deliver the studio’s signature blend of heart, humor, and stunning animation.First to hit theaters is Elio in June 2025. This original tale follows a young boy thrust into an incredible adventure when he's mistakenly chosen to be Earth's ambassador to an alien civilization.

Next, in March 2026, prepare for Hoppers. Details are still under wraps for this brand-new original story, but it's already sparking curiosity!

Then, get ready for a nostalgic trip as Toy Story 5 arrives in Summer 2026. Woody, Buzz, and the rest of our favorite toys are back for another adventure, continuing the beloved legacy of this iconic franchise.

Looking further ahead, fans of the vibrant Land of the Dead can rejoice! Coco 2 is slated for release in 2029, promising to expand on the emotional story that captivated audiences in 2017.

As for The Incredibles 3, there's no official release date just yet. Keep an eye on our sister site, Toonado, for all the latest updates on the Parr family's next heroic escapade!

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/11/2025, 8:22 AM
They undo everything bob learns in part 1 and writes him as this selfish jerk. And the villain is weak asf can't even remember who's the villain. Bring on fresh writers that adores the original.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 8:23 AM
@Gabimaru - hurr durr it's the same writer as the first and second hurr durr
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/11/2025, 8:45 AM
@bobevanz - exactly. that is why it needs fresh writers coz they half-@ssed the 2nd one
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 8:23 AM
I'm fine with this, he's still the screenwriter. He's also busy with Ray Gunn for Netflix which will be a game changer once again. Everybody wins!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/11/2025, 8:25 AM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/11/2025, 8:24 AM
At least Brad Bird is still involved
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/11/2025, 8:26 AM
Need do something special make it better from second so far first one is better
PC04
PC04 - 6/11/2025, 8:30 AM
Enjoyed both of these films! They're so fun. Bring on more!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 8:35 AM
Talk of superhero fatigue and you plan an Incredibles 3. 😅
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/11/2025, 9:21 AM
@vectorsigma - The Incredibles are like The Toy Story movies, they’re a “Slam Dunk” for Disney EVERY time.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/11/2025, 9:34 AM
The second film was abysmal. I mean seriously abysmal. The ONLY interesting concept was the stay at home dad stuff but other than that—terrible.

The entire plot for Mrs incredible was BORING, the new characters were lame, and the villains were also terrible and nonsensical; their motivations didn’t make any sense whatsoever.

And the most egregious crime was that basically everything from the first film was undone: superheroes were still illegal and the characters hadn’t seen like they learned anything from the first film.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/11/2025, 9:38 AM
Incredibles 1 is (and will continue to be) the best fantastic four film of all time

