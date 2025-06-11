New Vision For INCREDIBLES 3 As Peter Sohn Takes Director's Chair; Brad Bird Remains Onboard As Screenwriter

The beloved Incredibles series is officially getting a third installment, and this time, Peter Sohn, known for Elemental and The Good Dinosaur, will take the reins as director.

Anticipation is growing as the next installment in the beloved superhero family's journey comes into focus. This marks a notable change in creative direction, as the film was originally unveiled at D23 2024 with series creator Brad Bird at the helm.

Although Brad Bird won’t be directing The Incredibles 3, he remains closely connected to the project as the screenwriter, continuing his creative influence on the acclaimed and fan-favorite series.

Bird’s choice to step back from directing may stem from his current focus on Ray Gunn, an upcoming feature he's leading at Skydance Animation. Even so, the franchise seems well-positioned for success with Peter Sohn now steering the film.

His most recent directorial effort for Pixar, Elemental, famously overcame a sluggish start to become a profitable hit for the studio. And while Elemental didn't snag the top accolades at major awards ceremonies (often contending with formidable titles like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boy and the Heron), it earned numerous nominations and widespread recognition from critics and industry groups for its quality animation and compelling storytelling.

Fans can also anticipate a wealth of fresh narrative possibilities, as Brad Bird previously hinted at a treasure trove of unused concepts from Incredibles 2. He revealed that a compressed production schedule forced him to "kill a city full of darlings", which suggests a lot of strong plot points and new characters simply couldn't be squeezed into the sequel.

Bird shared his hopes for these shelved ideas, stating, "You know, you never say never, because there might be an opportunity to use it... There were a lot of ideas that we had on [Incredibles 2] that could be [used] whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else."

Beyond this, fan discussions often speculate about a potential time jump for the third film. Imagining Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack at older ages with more developed and controlled powers would open up exciting new story possibilities as they navigate adolescence or even young adulthood within their superhero identities.

Looking ahead, Pixar has an exciting slate of upcoming releases that promise to deliver the studio’s signature blend of heart, humor, and stunning animation.First to hit theaters is Elio in June 2025. This original tale follows a young boy thrust into an incredible adventure when he's mistakenly chosen to be Earth's ambassador to an alien civilization.

Next, in March 2026, prepare for Hoppers. Details are still under wraps for this brand-new original story, but it's already sparking curiosity!

Then, get ready for a nostalgic trip as Toy Story 5 arrives in Summer 2026. Woody, Buzz, and the rest of our favorite toys are back for another adventure, continuing the beloved legacy of this iconic franchise.

Looking further ahead, fans of the vibrant Land of the Dead can rejoice! Coco 2 is slated for release in 2029, promising to expand on the emotional story that captivated audiences in 2017.

As for The Incredibles 3, there's no official release date just yet.