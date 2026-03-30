SUPERGIRL Stills Reveal New Look At Jason Momoa As Lobo, David Krumholtz As Zor-El, And More

We got a glimpse of some footage from the new Supergirl trailer earlier today (the full thing will release online tomorrow), and EW has now shared some new stills from the Girl of Steel's first solo DCU adventure.

The images spotlight Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) alongside Krypto, David Krumholtz as Kara's father, Zor-El, Jason Momoa as Lobo, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

EW has also confirmed that Supergirl will stick closely to the premise of Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic series, describing the movie as "part John Wick, part True Grit, with superheroes."

"A young alien girl, Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), tracks down Superman's tormented partygirl cousin to bring the brute that killed her family to justice, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts). Kara has a personal motivation to complete the task: During an early encounter with Krem, the adversary poisons her beloved super-dog, Krypto, who will die in three days' time without the antidote he keeps among his personal effects. The lovable but untamable Krypto is Kara’s last remnant of her life back on Krypton before the destruction of her home world — an event that continues to haunt the comic book strongwoman."

"We do really thoroughly investigate Argo [the city where Supergirl was born] and Krypton," director Craig Gillespie tells EW. "It's so fundamental to who she is as a person and what she goes through in her formative years there. It makes you understand why she is where she is with her personality and the self-destructive nature that she has as we meet her at the beginning of the film."

"Trying to build on what her status was on Krypton," Gillespie continues, "her father being a scientist and in academia and the connections that they had there, which made it interesting in terms of how opulent that world was."

'Supergirl' star David Krumholtz debuts as Zor-El, Kara's father. Director Craig Gillespie talks about life on Krypton and the heroine's traumatic past. https://t.co/zAGpCO6nZr — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 30, 2026

New images from 'SUPERGIRL'!



Flying to theaters June 26th. pic.twitter.com/eROcnzWech — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) March 30, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, and David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”