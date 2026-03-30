David Corenswet's Superman Returns In SUPERGIRL Trailer Teaser; Full Trailer Arrives TOMORROW

Following yet another Supergirl test screening last week, we're once again hearing that reactions from attendees were mixed. Not everyone who signs up for those pre-release previews will immediately share their thoughts online, of course, so they're best taken with a pinch of salt.

Still, in a possible move to distract from the negativity, a new Supergirl trailer is now confirmed to arrive tomorrow. Interestingly, this teaser appears to have turned the colour up a little after last year's first look (which was criticised by some for its murky visuals compared to the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book this movie is inspired by).

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the fact that David Corenswet's Superman has been put front and centre. In a video message to his cousin, Clark Kent wonders when she plans to return home to Earth. This comes after reports that the hero's role in Supergirl has been beefed up ahead of next year's Man of Tomorrow.

Given the overwhelmingly positive response to last year's Superman movie, it's not hugely surprising to see Corenswet featured here, even if it does spoil the "surprise" somewhat.

What will we see in the next trailer? That remains to be seen, but we'd bet on more of Jason Momoa's Lobo and, if this sneak peek is any indication, more Guardians of the Galaxy-style needle drops.

Check out this Supergirl trailer teaser in the players below.

Supergirl will call you back tomorrow. #Supergirl lands in theaters June 26. pic.twitter.com/qHt3WRYWxV — Supergirl (@supergirl) March 30, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.