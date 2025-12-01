ZOOTOPIA 2 Grosses $559 Million For Biggest Opening Weekend Ever For An Animated Movie

ZOOTOPIA 2 Grosses $559 Million For Biggest Opening Weekend Ever For An Animated Movie

The final opening weekend stats are in for Zootopia 2, and Disney's sequel actually took in $556 million worldwide for the biggest debut ever for an animated film...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 01, 2025 06:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

The final opening weekend numbers for Zootopia 2 are in, and Disney's animated sequel easily won Thanksgiving weekend with a massive $559 million worldwide haul.

This gives the family-friendly adventure the best opening for an animated film ever, as well as the fourth-highest global opening of all time, and the highest of 2025. Domestically, the movie took in $156 million over the 5-day holiday. The three-day gross was $96.8 million, which is the second-highest Thanksgiving opening ever.

At this point, Zootopia 2 is pretty much guaranteed to join the $1 billion club.

As for Wicked: For Good, Universal's musical sequel is estimated to have grossed $297 million domestically over the 5-day Thanksgiving period, and is expected to pass $400 million worldwide by tomorrow.

“Zoo” music and lyrics are written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira. The song is produced by Blake Slatkin, Alex (A.C.) Castillo, Shakira and Ed Sheeran. The single “Zoo” releases on Friday, October 10. The movie's score is composed by Michael Giacchino and launches as a part of the full soundtrack on Friday, November 21, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Wednesday, November 26.

In addition to writing and producing the single “Zoo” with Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin appear in special cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios' sequel Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Zootopia 2's voice cast also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story) and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl) as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries.

 Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor’s New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department’s charming cheetah receptionist.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Rumored Update On Search For TANGLED Lead Revealed; Could Taylor Swift Be In Line For Disney Princess Role?
Related:

Rumored Update On Search For TANGLED Lead Revealed; Could Taylor Swift Be In Line For Disney Princess Role?
ZOOTOPIA 2 Claws Past AVENGERS: ENDGAME To Become First Hollywood Film To Make $100M In A Single Day In China
Recommended For You:

ZOOTOPIA 2 Claws Past AVENGERS: ENDGAME To Become First Hollywood Film To Make $100M In A Single Day In China

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/1/2025, 6:54 PM
Happy to witness the Ke Huy Quan comeback.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/1/2025, 7:34 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I liked him as OB in Loki S2…

Hope we see him again!!.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 12/1/2025, 6:55 PM
Fckng Furries
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/1/2025, 7:03 PM
@MonkeyBot - don't do that!
User Comment Image
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 12/1/2025, 7:33 PM
Do It! I shaved my back!
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 12/1/2025, 7:35 PM
"Technically"...I got [frick]ed up and fell under a lawn mower. Neither here nor there....moving on.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/1/2025, 7:04 PM
Sucks for wicked
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/1/2025, 7:11 PM
Wicked sucks
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 12/1/2025, 7:56 PM
Killed F4 in a weekend and will no doubt Kill superman in a weekend and a day. LMFAO

Capeshit is on its way out and WB completely shot themselves in the foot multiple times throughout history!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder